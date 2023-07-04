NBA

Trail Blazers Are Not Interested In Tyler Herro, Says Woj

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Damian Lillard trade situation is becoming a long and drawn out one. There have been rumors swirling about possible pieces that could be involved in a swap with the Miami Heat, and Tyler Herro is one of the players that has been mentioned as a potential movable asset.

Portland Is Not Interested In Tyler Herro

It hasn’t sat well with Herro, at least according to his activity on social media. On the same day that Lillard officially requested a trade over the weekend, Herro deleted the “Miami Heat guard” text from his Twitter bio, while also removing the header picture which featured him taking shots in the Heat practice facility.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Tyler Herro doesn’t have much to worry about, at least when it comes to the Portland Trail Blazers:

“Miami at minimum probably need a third team to take on Tyler Herro. Portland doesn’t have interest in bringing in Tyler Herro. Their group already is built around young guards. Portland is going to take time with this process…When it comes to Miami, their [Blazers] focus is elsewhere on getting maximum value for Lillard.”

So while Tyler Herro probably won’t be suiting up for the Blazers, there could very well be other franchises that are interested in his services and could get involved as the third team in a trade.

Ben Simmons Could Be Included In Three-Team Deal

One of them could be the Brooklyn Nets, who might be looking to include Ben Simmons in a three-way deal. Simmons may need yet another change of scenery, and is still young enough to believe that a career revival is possible. He could be a better fit for the Blazers, who should be looking to add front court help, especially if they part with Jusuf Nurkić in any completed deal.

Portland believes that their future without Lillard rests with guys like Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, both of whom are backcourt players. They added Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in the draft, who figures to add even more depth to the guard spots. The team was able to re-sign Jerami Grant early in free agency, but Nurkić, Nassir Little, and John Butler Jr. is currently the team’s big man rotation.

Anthony R. Cardenas
