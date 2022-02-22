Tottenham Transfer News: Harry Kane to decide his future in summer

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was heavily linked with a move away from the London club during the summer transfer window.

Manchester City were keen on signing the England international in the summer but Daniel Levy refused to sell the player for a reasonable price and Kane ended up staying at Tottenham.

The 28-year-old England international has had a mixed time so far this season but he has been quite impressive in recent weeks and manager Antonio Conte will be hoping that his star striker can guide the side to a top-four finish this season.

Kane recently put on a remarkable display against Manchester City and helped Tottenham secure a last gasp win over the defending champions.

According to a report from The Athletic, the England international’s future could be a subject of speculation once again at the end of this season.

However, Tottenham are in no hurry to offer him a new contract.

The report states that the Londoners offered him a lucrative extension when Manchester City were trying to sign him at the start of the season but Kane decided to turn down the offer.

Apparently, the striker plans to assess his options at the end of this season and he will consider the progress of the club under Antonio Conte before making a definitive decision regarding his future.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in world football and keeping him at the club for the long run would be a major boost for Tottenham.

However, the Londoners are not at the required level to challenge for the Premier League title or the Champions League yet and a player of Kane’s calibre could look to move on in a bid to win major trophies.

Manchester City could definitely use a top-class striker like him in the summer and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola’s side are willing to come back for the England international with a considerable offer.

Ideally, Tottenham should do everything in their power to convince their star striker to sign a new long term contract with them but it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

It is fair to assume that Champions League qualification could play a key role in the future of Harry Kane.