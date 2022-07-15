Tottenham Pre-Season Fixtures and Results: Dates, Times and Locations

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tottenham have announced they will go on an international pre-season tour for the first time since 2019 – owing to the Covid-19 pandemic – with a visit to South Korea.

Spurs will play two exhibition games in the Coupang Play Series against Team K League and La Liga outfit Sevilla. An all-star team from South Korea’s top flight has frequently assembled in past, with matches taking place against the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

South Korea’s men’s and women’s national team captains play for Spurs – Son Heung-min and Cho So-hyun ensuring that the Lilywhites will be given a rapturous reception. Here’s everything you need to know as Antonio Conte and co. look to put in the work ahead of the new season.

13 July – Team K League vs Tottenham (12:00) – Seoul World Cup Stadium

16 July – Tottenham vs Sevilla (12:00) – Suwon World Cup Stadium

23 July – Rangers vs Tottenham (15:00) – Ibrox

30 July – Tottenham vs Roma (19:15) – Sammy Ofer Stadium

It’s good to be back 👊 pic.twitter.com/VBgDSnWFJ5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 14, 2022

Tottenham Pre-Season Locations

Spurs got their pre-season underway with a dominant 6-3 win over Team K League in the Seoul World Cup Stadium earlier this week. Second-half substitutes Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both score twice after Kane had forced an own goal. Eric Dier scored a fantastic long-range opener in front of 66,000 adoring fans.

Conte and his squad then travel the short distance to Suwon World Cup Stadium where they will take on La Liga side Sevilla. After that Tottenham will jet back to Europe for their third of their four warm up games.

Rangers are Spurs’ next opponents at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Following that, the team will travel to Israel to compete in the I-Tech Cup against former manager Jose Mourinho and Roma, the inaugural Europa Conference League winners.

Tottenham Pre-Season Dates

Spurs face Sevilla on Saturday the 16th of July. Next up is Scottish Premiership champions Rangers on the 23rd of July.

Their final pre-season game is against Roma on July the 30th ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Southampton on August the 6th.

Tottenham Pre-Season Times

After Spurs put six past Team K League the have their sight set on Sevilla in a game that kicks off at midday UK time.

The north Londoner’s game against Rangers is a 3:00pm kick off, while the clash with Roma is set to get underway at 7:15pm.