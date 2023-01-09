Site News

Top 5 NFL Playoff Matches Of All Time: “The Comeback” Tops Our List

Author image
Olly Taliku
6 min read
Twitter
the comeback nfl
the comeback nfl
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The NFL playoffs are fast approaching and ahead of the Wildcard Weekend which commences on Friday with the 49ers taking on the Seahawks, we have taken a look back at just a few of the best ever playoff games, with some crazy matches featured in our top five.

5. San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants (2002/03)

Our first game on the list came during the 2002/03 season, as the 49ers pulled off what was seemingly an impossible comeback against the New York Giants in San Fransisco.

The Giants took complete control of the game during the first three quarters and enjoyed a healthy 38-14 lead as the game entered the late stages of the third quarter, the 24 point gap was not enough to stop the 49ers however, who mounted a comeback that nobody would have seen coming.

Jeff Garcia threw for the game of his life in the final minutes of the third and throughout the final quarter, as the 49ers QB helped his side to 25 unanswered points against the Giants to give San Fransisco a 39-38 point lead late in the final quarter.

49ers vs giants 02/03

Despite the Giants bottling a 24 point lead in the space of just over a quarter, they still had a chance to win the game late on, as they attempted to set up a 41-yard field goal with the seconds ticking down. Unfortunately for the Giants the snap was fumbled and the game ended, with the 49ers advancing after an insurmountable comeback.

4. Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers (2009/10)

The most recent game on our list came in the 2009/10 season, as the Green Bay Packers took on the Arizona Cardinals in what is still the highest scoring game in playoff history.

Throughout the match there was 13 touchdowns scored, as well as over 1,000 yards gained from both sides in what was one of the best NFL games of all time.

Despite a 31-10 lead for the Cardinals in the final quarter, the Packers were able to bring the game back to level pegging to send the game to overtime with an Aaron Rodgers masterclass spearheading the Packers attack.

Rodgers threw for an interception early in the game however more than made up for his error as the game continued, with the QB throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns in a vintage performance.

The Rodgers masterclass wasn’t quite enough to seal the victory for the Packers however as Karlos Dansby’s snapped up a fumble from the QB deep into overtime, scoring a TD to hand the game to the Cardinals who won 51-45.

3. Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills – (1999/00)

The game between the Titans and the bills in 2000 later went down to be named as the “Music City Miracle”, as Tennessee pulled a miracle out of the bag with just seconds left on the clock to win the game.

With the score set at 16-15 to Buffalo and the seconds ticking down in the final quarter, the Titans were all but out of the playoffs with all hope lost. With only a miracle enough to save the Titans, up stepped Kevin Dyson.

Dyson ran the ball all the way from kick off to score one of the most unlikely touchdowns of all time and seal the victory for the Titans and although many believe the play should have been reviewed, the refs determined that the lateral pass to Dyson was not forward and the play was legal.

Kevin Dyson TD

The play would later be dubbed by Tennessee coach Jeff Fisher as the “Home Run Throwback”, in a move that he said was a training ground routine which was pulled off to perfection.

2. San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers – (1998/99)

Just missing out on top spot in our list is the 49ers game against the Packers in 1999, with San Fransisco edging the game out with a crazy finish.

The Packers had eliminated San Fransisco from the playoffs three seasons in a row before 99′ and so it was certainly time for the 49ers to get their revenge over Green Bay.

The game was a display of QB greatness throughout, with Steve Young and Brett Favre displaying a masterclass in throwing throughout the game which was set up at 27-23 to the Packers with just two minutes to play in the final quarter.

Facing defeat to Green Bay yet again was not an option for the 49ers this time however, as on the last play of the drive Young managed to thread the eye of a needle to find Terrell Owens for a 25-yard TD, sealing a 30-27 win for the 49ers in their revenge season over the Packers.

1. Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Oilers – (1993/94)

The earliest game on our list is also number one, as the Bills took on the Oilers (now the Tennessee Titans) in 1993 in a game that would later be dramatically named as “The Comeback.”

Going into the third quarter all seemed to be lost for the Bills, who had a 32 point deficit to cut down as they trailed 35-3 in what was looking to be an embarrassing performance from Buffalo.

Frank Reich was backup QB for the Bills at the time and was fortunate enough to earn a start after Jim Kelly picked up an injury the week prior. Reich played a vital part in one of the greatest comeback stories of all time, as the Bills scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to bring the game back to 35-31.

The comeback

Buffalo were able to score first in the fourth quarter and carried a lead of 38-35 into the last minutes of the game, but their hearts were temporarily broken when The Oilers sent the game to overtime with the score at 38 each.

The comeback story was not over however, as Oilers quarterback Warren Moon threw an interception in overtime with Steve Christie managing a field goal two plays later to complete one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
the comeback nfl
Site News

LATEST Top 5 NFL Playoff Matches Of All Time: “The Comeback” Tops Our List

Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h
2023 01 09T034252Z 626229284 MT1USATODAY19751983 RTRMADP 3 NBA BROOKLYN NETS AT MIAMI HEAT
Site News
Nets star Kevin Durant diagnosed with MCL sprain, re-evaulated in 2 weeks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be re-evaulated in two weeks, according to the team. Durant was forced to leave Brooklyn’s win…

zpspp0c78cetpcfmlwrx
Site News
NFL Wild Card Playoffs | Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

The 2023 NFL wild card playoff round gets underway this Saturday and we have all the best betting picks, predictions and odds for you ahead of kick-off in San Francisco….

Aaron Rodgers
Site News
Aaron Rodgers hints at retirement after missing playoff spot
Author image Joe Lyons  •  8h
nba plain 900d16b8 93ee 4784 85ad 44302b1163b0
Site News
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum says signature Jordan shoes to release ‘in a month’
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 6 2023
prince harry meghan markle
Site News
Harry And Meghan Given 95% Chance Of Avoiding Divorce As Sports Books Give Odds On Controversial Couple
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 6 2023
Hamlin
Site News
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘Remarkable Improvement’ Following Cardiac Arrest
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 5 2023
Arrow to top