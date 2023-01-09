NFL Wild Card Playoffs | Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds

The 2023 NFL wild card playoff round gets underway this Saturday and we have all the best betting picks, predictions and odds for you ahead of kick-off in San Francisco.

All six wild card clashes are rematches of a game earlier this season which begins with the Seattle Seahawks in San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday evening, followed by Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday begins with Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills and is rounded off with New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals.

Monday Night Football sees the Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, completing the wild card round and paving way for the divisional round.

NFL Wild Card Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Odds

The Seattle Seahawks creeped into the playoffs at Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ expense following Detroit’s win at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, claiming the last NFC wild card spot.

Seattle’s dramatic overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams paved the way for a return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus, setting up a date with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The Californians open as heavy ten-point favorites and are one of the NFL’s hottest teams, winning ten straight games despite both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending injuries.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has stepped up to the plate in impressive fashion and took steady control of San Francisco’s powerful offense led by RB Christian McCaffrey, who are our pick to cover the spread

Seahawks at 49ers prediction – 49ers -10 @ -114 with BetOnline

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Two of the brightest young QBs in the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence will make their debut appearances in the playoffs this weekend but only one can advance through.

Los Angeles have opened as slight favorites, marking the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2018 and Jacksonville’s first since 2017.

The AFC rivals met earlier this season in September with Jacksonville (9-8) running away 38-10 winners in a triumphant victory as Lawrence posted 262 passing yards with three touchdowns.

The Chargers (10-7) finished with a slightly better regular season record but the Jaguars carry the momentum having won five on the bounce, and are our pick to cover the spread at +1.5 at home on Saturday night.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Odds

The Miami Dolphins squeezed into the NFC’s final wild card spot after beating the New York Jets on Sunday and the New England Patriots fell to defeat against the Buffalo Bills, but open as 11-point underdogs this weekend.

Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return from concussion protocol and be fit to face the Bills, who are the second favorites to win the Super Bowl led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs in a scarily good offense.

Buffalo finished second in the AFC with a 13-3 record, but one of their regular season losses did come against the Miami Dolphins in September – however, we’re expecting the hosts to cover the spread and advance to the divisional round.

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

4:30 p.m. ET | FOX

4:30 p.m. ET | FOX Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

1 p.m. ET | CBS

1 p.m. ET | CBS New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

4:30 p.m. ET | FOX

4:30 p.m. ET | FOX Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play Kansas City Chiefs +340 Buffalo Bills +410 San Francisco 49ers

+475 Philadelphia Eagles

+550 Cincinnati Bengals

+750 Dallas Cowboys

+1400 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 Los Angeles Chargers

+2200 Minnesota Vikings

+3300 Baltimore Ravens

+4000 Jacksonville Jaguars

+4000 Miami Dolphins

+5000 New York Giants

+6000 Seattle Seahawks

+6600

NFL betting sites have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as outright favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in 2023, ahead of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

Content You May Like