NFL Wild Card Playoffs | Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds

The 2023 NFL wild card playoff round gets underway this Saturday and we have all the best betting picks, predictions and odds for you ahead of kick-off in San Francisco.
All six wild card clashes are rematches of a game earlier this season which begins with the Seattle Seahawks in San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Saturday evening, followed by Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sunday begins with Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills and is rounded off with New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals.
Monday Night Football sees the Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, completing the wild card round and paving way for the divisional round.
NFL Wild Card Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Odds
|Bet
|Seattle Seahawks
|San Francisco 49ers
|Play
|Moneyline
|+420
|-525
|Point Spread
|+10 (-106)
|-10 (-114)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
The Seattle Seahawks creeped into the playoffs at Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ expense following Detroit’s win at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, claiming the last NFC wild card spot.
Seattle’s dramatic overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams paved the way for a return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus, setting up a date with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.
The Californians open as heavy ten-point favorites and are one of the NFL’s hottest teams, winning ten straight games despite both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending injuries.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has stepped up to the plate in impressive fashion and took steady control of San Francisco’s powerful offense led by RB Christian McCaffrey, who are our pick to cover the spread
Seahawks at 49ers prediction – 49ers -10 @ -114 with BetOnline
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Odds
|Bet
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Play
|Moneyline
|-128
|+108
|Point Spread
|-1.5 (-112)
|+1.5 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
Two of the brightest young QBs in the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence will make their debut appearances in the playoffs this weekend but only one can advance through.
Los Angeles have opened as slight favorites, marking the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2018 and Jacksonville’s first since 2017.
The AFC rivals met earlier this season in September with Jacksonville (9-8) running away 38-10 winners in a triumphant victory as Lawrence posted 262 passing yards with three touchdowns.
The Chargers (10-7) finished with a slightly better regular season record but the Jaguars carry the momentum having won five on the bounce, and are our pick to cover the spread at +1.5 at home on Saturday night.
Chargers at Jaguars prediction – Jaguars +1.5 @ -108 with BetOnline
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Odds
|Bet
|Miami Dolphins
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+455
|-575
|Point Spread
|+11 (-113)
|-11 (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
The Miami Dolphins squeezed into the NFC’s final wild card spot after beating the New York Jets on Sunday and the New England Patriots fell to defeat against the Buffalo Bills, but open as 11-point underdogs this weekend.
Starting QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return from concussion protocol and be fit to face the Bills, who are the second favorites to win the Super Bowl led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs in a scarily good offense.
Buffalo finished second in the AFC with a 13-3 record, but one of their regular season losses did come against the Miami Dolphins in September – however, we’re expecting the hosts to cover the spread and advance to the divisional round.
Dolphins at Bills prediction – Bills -11 @ -107 with BetOnline
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Odds
|Bet
|New York Giants
|Minnesota Vikings
|Play
|Moneyline
|+130
|-150
|Point Spread
|+3 (-120)
|-3 (+100)
|Total Points
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants met in a Christmas Eve classic last month, resulting in a narrow 27-24 victory for Minnesota thanks to Greg Joseph’s last-gasp field goal.
Minnesota open as -3 favorites and are equipped with arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL right now, Justin Jefferson, who tallied nine touchdowns on the season and a record 1,809 receiving yards.
Giants safety Xavier McKinney missed the December matchup when Jefferson and TJ Hockenson combined for three TDs, but we’re still expecting Minnesota to cover the spread as they bid to reach a first Super Bowl since 1966.
Giants at Vikings prediction – Vikings -3 @ +100 with BetOnline
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Odds
|Bet
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+245
|-290
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-110)
|-6.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
Baltimore’s playoff hopes rely on the fitness of star QB Lamar Jackson, who has not featured since suffering a knee sprain in week 13 against the Denver Broncos – but he is expected to return to face Cincinnati.
The Bengals are seeking vengeance after falling just short at the final hurdle last season, losing 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams despite a heroic effort from one of the league’s best QB talents Joe Burrow.
Cincinnati have won eight straight and enter the wild card round in red-hot form, securing back-to-back AFC North titles and are tipped to be a strong contender to win it all this season.
Burrow, assisted by former LSU teammate and star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, is on a serious revenge tour and the Bengals are our pick to cover the spread at -6.5 to round off Sunday’s games.
Ravens at Bengals prediction – Bengals -6.5 @ -110 with BetOnline
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
|Bet
|Dallas Cowboys
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-145
|+125
|Point Spread
|-2.5 (-120)
|+2.5 (+100)
|Total Points
|Over 45.0 (-110)
|Under 45.0 (-110)
To round off the wild card round, Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida.
Tampa Bay finished the season with a negative 8-9 record but secured their playoff spot thanks to topping the NFC South division, whilst the Cowboys finished 4th in the NFC at 12-5.
The Bucs came out 19-3 winners against Dallas on the first Sunday Night Football of the season in September, but we’re anticipating a different result this time around with the visitors advancing to the divisional round.
Cowboys at Buccaneers prediction – Cowboys -2.5 @ -120 with BetOnline
NFL Wild Card Round Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
Sunday, Jan. 15
- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
1 p.m. ET | CBS
- New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
- Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
Monday, Jan. 16
- Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+
Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds
Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.
|Team
|Odds
|Play
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+340
|Buffalo Bills
|+410
|San Francisco 49ers
|+475
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+550
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+750
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1400
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2200
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3300
|Baltimore Ravens
|+4000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+4000
|Miami Dolphins
|+5000
|New York Giants
|+6000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+6600
NFL betting sites have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as outright favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in 2023, ahead of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Soccer Betting Apps In USA for 2022 – The top soccer betting mobile apps reviewed
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Compare the top football sportsbooks
- Best NBA Sportsbooks – Compare the best NBA sportsbooks