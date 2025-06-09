Thunder’s Aaron Wiggins had the highest plus/minus (+24) in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals

Following a loss in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Thunder came out hungry in Game 2. By halftime, OKC built a 59-41 lead vs. the Pacers. Indiana was never able to recover.

Oklahoma City won Game 2, 127-103. The series is now tied 1-1, heading to Indiana for games 3 and 4. An unsung hero for the Thunder in Game 2 was backup SG Aaron Wiggins. He went 5-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points off the bench. His plus/minus of +24 was the best of any player on Sunday night.

Aaron Wiggins helped OKC get a much-needed win in the NBA Finals

The headlines for Game 2 of the NBA Finals will talk about MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having 34 points. He’s been dazzling this postseason, but the beauty of the Thunder’s roster is their depth. They have several players who come off the bench and make a serious impact on winning. In Game 2, backup SG Aaron Wiggins was a key piece off the bench.

He scored 18 points on Sunday night and went 5-8 from beyond the arc. Additionally, Wiggins’ plus/minus of +24 was the best of any player in Game 2. Wiggins also had four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. He finished with 18 points in just 21 minutes of action and was 6-11 from the field. Aaron Wiggins was a second-round draft pick by the Thunder in 2021 out of Maryland.

During the regular season, Wiggins has played in 274 games and has made 79 starts. In 2024-25, Wiggins averaged 12.0 points per game, a new career-high. The 26-year-old is another player that head coach Mark Daigneault has shown praise for this postseason. After Wiggins’ 18 points in Game 2 of the Finals, Daigneault credited Wiggins for always staying ready. His role changes with each game, and Wiggins was ready for his number to be called on Sunday. OKC heads to Indiana for games 3 and 4 with the series tied 1-1.