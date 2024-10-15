The Panthers just love playing the Bruins and they yet again came back from Boston win a win when the sides met this week, making it two in two this season after just four games

Panthers Beat Bruins… Again

Boston just can’t seem to beat the Panthers in the NHL and it was the same bleak story for the home side again on Monday, as Florida took two points away from TD Garden.

This is the second time the Bruins have lost to the Panthers already this year and that defeat makes it 12 losses to their division rivals over the last two years.

Last year the teams met during the postseason and it is clear from their two meetings this season that some of the players on the Bruins are still bitter. The Bruins fell to the Panthers in the six game series that saw Boston eliminated in the second round.

Speaking after the loss, Boston captain Brad Marchand insisted the Bruins aren’t still hung up on last year’s playoff loss: “At the end of the day, it’s two points. There’s no bearing on last year.

“It’s not going to change anything that’s happened. It’s two points that we didn’t win.”

Other players in the team seemed to be spurred on by the rivalry though, with Bruins center Mark Kastelic feeding off the rivalry with three assists in the loss.

“It’s a pretty fun rivalry,” Kastelic said. “We definitely don’t like each other too much. It creates for a pretty fun hockey game, and it’s fun to be a part of those challenges. I think going forward, we just have to raise our compete level.”

Brad Marchand jumps in to defend David Pastrňák from Nate Schmidt after Pasta hit Reinhart 🍿 pic.twitter.com/p9w075ZdEN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 14, 2024

The Bruins are now 2-2 for the season in what has been an okay start for the side that has won against the Kings and the Canadiens at TD Garden.

Monday’s loss is no disaster for the Bruins though especially just two weeks into the season, but they will have to wait a while to get revenge on Florida with their next meeting at Amerant Bank Arena not coming until January.