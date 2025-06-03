NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in Nets’ center Nic Claxton this offseason

Zach Wolpin
At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Lakers acquired All-NBA PG Luka Doncic from Dallas. The 26-year-old can destroy teams in the pick-and-roll if he has an effective lob threat at center. 

We saw Doncic thrive in Dallas, setting his big men up for easy dunks. However, the Lakers did not have that type of player when they traded for him. The best they had was Jaxson Hayes, and he was inconsistent. NBA insider Matt Moore reported that Los Angeles has interest in Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton. The Nets and Lakers have made several trades in the past.

Will the Nets trade center Nic Claxton?


With the 31st pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Nets selected big man Nic Claxton out of Georgia. He’s played six seasons for Brooklyn, and the last three have been as a starter. The 26-year-old is not a modern-day big man who spaces the floor and can shoot. Rather, Claxton is a traditional big man who plays above the rim. In 2022-23, Claxton led the NBA in field-goal percentage (.705). He’s limited offensively but can thrive if given the right opportunity.

NBA insider Matt Moore noted that multiple Lakers outlets reported on a “theoretical” trade between the Nets and Lakers for Nic Claxton. Los Angeles needs an athletic big man who can play alongside Luka Doncic. Claxton fits the bill for Los Angeles. He’s a versatile defender who can switch and has just enough of an offensive skill set to make an impact. Put him alongside play-making PG like Luka Doncic, and Claxton could take his game to another level.

However, the Nets did re-sign Claxton last season to a four-year, $97 million deal. He’s also the longest-tenured player on the team. We’ll see if general manager Sean Marks is in contact with Los Angeles this offseason. The Nets and Lakers have made several trades in the past. In 2017, Brooklyn sent big man Brook Lopez to Los Angeles. Just las season, the Nets traded Dorian Finney-Smith. Just how much would the Lakers be willing to trade for Nic Claxton?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
