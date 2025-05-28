NBA

The Indiana Pacers have thrived playing team-first basketball in the 2025 playoffs

Zach Wolpin
Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers were home for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday vs. the Knicks. Indiana had a 2-1 series lead heading into the game. 

The Pacers have all-stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam who help shoulder the load. However, Indiana’s philosophy is team-first basketball offensively. This strategy has shone for the Pacers in the 2025 playoffs. Head coach Rick Carlisle used 10 players on Tuesday, and they all played at least 10+ minutes. Indiana thrives on having a deep rotation.

After a win in Game 4, the Pacers are one win away from the NBA Finals


Following a loss in Game 3, Tyrese Haliburton vowed to be more aggressive in Game 4. That’s exactly what the young all-star did on Tuesday night. He had a near triple-double by halftime and was clutch all game. Haliburton finished with 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, four steals, and zero turnovers.  He made NBA history as the first player to have 30/15/10 in a playoff game with zero turnovers.

While Haliburton shined individually, the Pacers still played their brand of basketball. They love to push the pace and keep the ball moving. That contradicts New York’s style of play. Pascal Siakam is another go-to player for the Pacers. He scored 30 points in Game 4 and was 3-4 from beyond the arc. Siakam has scored 20+ points in four of his last six games.

Another unsung hero for the Pacers is starting SF Aaron Nesmith. He scored a playoff career-high 30 points in Game 1. Nesmith had been Jalen Brunson’s primary defender all series. Ahead of Indiana’s film session on Monday, Rick Carlisle told Bennedict Mathurin to stay ready. His role had been reduced in the last three games, but Mathurin was effective in Game 4. He came off the bench to score 20 points in 12 minutes. That included seven in the fourth. Having quality depth players is what has separated the Pacers from their opponents this postseason.

