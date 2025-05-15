The cheapest tickets for Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 on Friday night start at $855

On Wednesday night, the Celtics were on the brink of elimination against the Knicks. New York had a 3-1 series lead vs. Boston heading into Game 5.

To make matters worse, Celtics’ All-NBA PG Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles in the fourth quarter of Game 4. However, Boston had a big second half of Game 5 and kept their season alive with a 127-102 win. The Celtics need two straight wins if they want to upset the Knicks. Game 6 is Friday night at Madison Square Garden. The cheapest tickets for Game 6 start at $855.

New York has a chance to close out the series at home in Game 6

The Celtics showed their championship DNA in Game 5 on Wednesday night. Boston was without All-NBA PF Jayson Tatum. Despite that, Jalen Brown and Derrick White combined for 60 points and dominated offensively. Backup center Luke Kornet was a defensive gem off the bench with a career-high seven blocks in Game 5. The Celtics got the win they needed to keep their season alive.

However, they are headed to New York for Game 6 on Friday night. The Knicks have a 3-2 series lead, and the home crowd will be extremely rowdy. It’s the biggest Knicks playoff game in the last 25 years. Tickets are not cheap for Game 6. According to ticket app TickPick, the cheapest seats for Friday night start at $855. Fans are willing to pay a premium price to be part of the environment in Madison Square Garden.

Expect a dominant performance from New York’s Jalen Brunson after he fouled out in the fourth quarter of Game 5. He’s been New York’s top player all postseason long. With a chance to send his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, Brunson will be dialed on Friday. However, the Celtics will not go down without a fight. Their recipe for winning games is to take and make a lot of three-pointers. Boston made 44.9% of their threes in Game 5. Do the Celtics have any chance of forcing a Game 7 at home?