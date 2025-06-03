NBA

The Bucks are contacting lottery picks in the 2025 draft despite not owning a first-round selection

Zach Wolpin
For the ninth consecutive season, the Milwaukee Bucks finished with 40+ wins in the regular season. Despite that success, the team lost in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year. 

The 2025 offseason is an important time for Milwaukee. There have been rumors that the team is willing to part ways with Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA insider Rafael Barlowe reported that the Bucks have contacted a potential lottery pick in the 2025 draft despite not owning a first-round pick. That would imply the Bucks are searching to make a trade and land draft capital in return.

Will the Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo for multiple first-round picks?


Rumors have swirled since Milwaukee lost to Indiana in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The idea that the Bucks could trade Giannis Antetokounmpo is very real. If the team does trade the two-time MVP, they’ll likely ask for a massive trade haul in return. Antetokounmpo is still in his prime and is undoubtedly a top-five player in the NBA. New York was able to acquire five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges.

Imagine what the Bucks could get for a player like Antetokounmpo. New York overpaid for Bridges, but Milwaukee could acquire four to five first-round picks easily. NBA insider Rafael Barlowe reported the Bucks have contacted at least one potential lottery pick in the 2025 draft. The Bucks are doing their homework now in case they land a lottery pick in a trade for Giannis.

Milwaukee doesn’t own a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, yet they’re communicating with a potential lottery pick. That indicates the team could have a lottery pick shortly. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that this could be one of the busiest offseasons in NBA history. The Bucks’ trading Antetokounmpo is on the table, and that could change the direction of Milwaukee’s franchise moving forward.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
