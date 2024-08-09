Team USA will face France in the gold medal game on Saturday afternoon

On Thursday afternoon, Team USA faced Serbia for a spot in the gold medal game on Saturday. Nikola Jokic and the Serbians dominated the first half and the Americans were down double-didgits. Serbia’s lead ballooned to 17 points and Team USA was down 13 points to start the 4th quarter.

However, Team USA’s elite trio of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant were not going down without a fight. The Americans clawed back for a gutsy 95-91 win vs. Serbia. It was a perfect game for the Serbians but Team USA was able to hold them off in the end. Now, the Americans will face the French in their second straight gold medal game. The Americans and the French met in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Team USA won 87-82 and took home the gold. France will have the home-court advantage vs. the Americans in what should be one of the most exciting events in the 2024 Olympics.

Can Team USA defeat France in the gold medal game this Saturday?

Script writers were real original with this one. 🇺🇸 #USABMNT vs 🇫🇷 France for the #Paris2024 Gold on Saturday (3:30 pm ET, NBC + Peacock). pic.twitter.com/mIZpUA8W7d — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 9, 2024



The Serbians gave Team USA a scare on Thursday but the Americans were able to pull off an incredible comeback. For nearly three-quarters, Serbia outplayed the Americans. However, some late-game heroics LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant all helped the Americans advance to the gold medal game vs. France. James had 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Just the fourth triple-double in Olympic history. Kevin Durant had two clutch buckets in the fourth quarter to help the Americans make a miraculous comeback. Finally, Steph Curry’s 36 points were the second-most by any American in Olympic play. A dominant game from three players who shaped the last decade of the NBA.

With the win vs. Serbia, the Americans will face the host country of the 2024 Olympics. It’s also the second straight Olympics that Team USA and France are meeting in the gold medal game. The last time they met, the French did not have 2023-24 Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama. His talent level is unmatched and it’s going to take a full team effort to stop Wemby. He’s currently leading France in points, rebounds, and assists per game. Team USA’s head coach Stever Kerr knows the Americans will need to match the intensity of the French on Saturday afternoon. France will be feeding off the energy of the home crowd. Can LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant lead Team USA to another goal medal?