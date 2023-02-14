NBA

Tatum and Lillard to compete in NBA 3-point contest on All-Star weekend

Joe Lyons
Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard
Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard

Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard are amongst the list of sharpshooters competing in the NBA three-point contest at All-Star weekend.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, here are all the participants aiming to become a three-point contest champion in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend:

  • Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
  • Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings)
  • Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)
  • Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
  • Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers)
  • Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)
  • Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Who Will Win The NBA 3-Point Contest?

Some of the NBA’s best shooters will take to the floor on All-Star weekend in the three-point contest, aiming to join the list of winners including Steph Curry, Larry Bird, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

Jayson Tatum ranks seventh in the NBA in three-pointers made (177) and seventh in three-point attempts per game (9.3) and also competed in the contest two years ago.

In 2021, Tatum had 25 points in the first round but managed just 17 in the final round and finished third behind Steph Curry (28) and Mike Conley (27).

Kevin Huerter has made 139 threes this season on 39% shooting from outside the arc for the Sacramento Kings who are poised to reach the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Tyler Herro is shooting 37% from three and ranks 26th in the league on three-pointers made (135) for the Miami Heat.

Tyrese Haliburton, despite an unconventional shooting form, has proven his worth as one of the league’s best shooters on 40% from downtown with 137 total makes in 47 games.

Buddy Hield leads the NBA in three-pointers made (224) and won the contest in 2020, beating Devin Booker with his final money ball on the last rack.

Damian Lillard is widely regarded as one of the best shooters of all-time and is averaging 4.1 makes from downtown per game in Portland this season.

Lillard’s backcourt partner Anfernee Simons will also take part in the contest, who ranks second in the NBA in three-pointers made (195) on 3.5 threes per game.

Lauri Markkanen is shooting 41% from deep with the Utah Jazz and ranks ninth in the NBA in made threes.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Arrow to top