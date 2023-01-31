Site News

Syracuse University Soccer Star Nathan Opoku Signs For Premier League Club Leicester City

Kyle Curran
Premier League club Leicester City have signed Syracuse University soccer talent Nathan Opoku, and has been immediately loaned out to Belgian Pro League club OH Leuven, the sister club of the Foxes. 

The Foxes have sent Opoku out on loan to Belgium for him to get used to the European football system, and he’ll return to the UK at the end of the season.

Opoku has impressed many in the States, where he scored 11 goals and provided eight assists last season in 25 games, and that has earned him a huge move back to England. He had a previous spell in Manchester City’s academy before making his move over to America, making a name for himself in the college sports system.

Before he was at Syracuse University, he played his soccer for Lindsey Wilson College, where he netted 19 goals in 19 matches, which prompted Syracuse to move for the Ghanian forward.

He played a huge role in helping Syracuse win the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Soccer Championship for the first time at the end of 2022, with the youngster scoring in the final.

It’s reported that he’s even rejected the opportunity to be the first pick in the MLS Draft in favour of a move to Leicester.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
