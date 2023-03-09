Site News

Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Retires, Assistant Autry Hired To Replace Him

Author image
Charles Parada
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
jim boeheim 1
jim boeheim 1

Jim Boeheim coached his final game Wednesday, as the Syracuse Orange lost to Wake Forest on a late three from Wake’s Daivien Williamson.

Boeheim retires as the second-winningest coach in college basketball history, behind only Mike Krzyzewski. He spent 58 years of his life with Syracuse basketball. Boeheim spent four years as a player, seven years as an assistant coach, and an illustrious forty-seven years as the head coach. His tenure featured a national title in 2003 and two other trips to the national championship.

In a statement released by Syracuse, Chancellor Kent Syverud says, “There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today. Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be ‘Forever Orange.”

After the game, Boeheim was asked about retirement and said, “I gave my retirement speech on the court last Saturday, and I gave it to the press conference afterward.”

“This is up to the university… “I said it’s up to the university. They have to make their decision, and it’s up to them. I hope to come to a good agreement. That remains to be seen.”

Former Assistant Autry Replaces Boeheim

Assistant Adrian Autry will take over as head coach of the Orange. He has been on the Syracuse bench for 12 seasons. Autry played for Boeheim at Syracuse and graduated in 1994. While an assistant, Syracuse played in seven NCAA Tournaments. Autry coached the forwards, notably Jerami Grant, Tyler Ennis, and Oshae Brissett, among others.

Looking ahead, Autry will have to hit the transfer portal hard. There is only one committed player, unranked 7’2″ center William Patterson, in the Syracuse 2023 recruiting class. Additionally, three key players will have questions about whether to leave. Guard Judah Mintz will test the NBA draft waters, and seniors Jesse Edwards and Joseph Girard have their extra COVID seasons available.

A new era of Syracuse basketball begins today.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Charles Parada

Charles Parada is a recent Gonzaga University graduate who is covering a variety of sports, including the NFL, college football and basketball, golf, and more. He has a background in sports betting content through his podcast, the Sharp Side Podcast, in which he wrote, created, produced, and hosted. Parada's goal is to entertain and inform with a sports betting tilt. Parada is a big fan of the San Diego Padres.
View All Posts By Charles Parada
Author Image

Charles Parada

Twitter Linkedin
Charles Parada is a recent Gonzaga University graduate who is covering a variety of sports, including the NFL, college football and basketball, golf, and more. He has a background in sports betting content through his podcast, the Sharp Side Podcast, in which he wrote, created, produced, and hosted. Parada's goal is to entertain and inform with a sports betting tilt. Parada is a big fan of the San Diego Padres.
View All Posts By Charles Parada

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
ufc285
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In NJ | New Jersey Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best New Jersey sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in New Jersey. Including UFC free bets and…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023

Read below to discover the best Tennessee sports betting sites that will allow you to place some bets on UFC 285 online in Tennessee. Including UFC free bets and how to…

ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OR | Oregon Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In PA | Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Site News
How To Bet On UFC 285 In OH | Ohio Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top