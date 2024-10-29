NHL

Steven Stamkos Enjoys ‘Emotional’ Return To Tampa Bay In First Game Against The Lightning Since Leaving

Steven Stamkos returned to Tampa Bay on Monday night for the first time since he was traded in the summer, with the Lightning paying a tribute to their former star on his homecoming. 

Emotional Return For Stamkos

For his first 16 seasons in the NHL Steven Stamkos played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, but after a long career in Florida, he was finally traded in the summer to the Predators.

On his first return to Tampa Bay this week, the Lightning paid a tribute to their former player in an emotional welcome back to the team where Stamkos made his career.

After the game, Stamkos was asked what he thought of the tribute and he replied:  “It was great. It was first class. I wouldn’t expect anything less.

“It was pretty emotional. I didn’t know how I was going to react. I could feel some tears coming, so I decided to get back to the bench.”

The former Lightning captain hasn’t completely shut the door on his former team and it is clear that he still holds a lot of love for the side that he spent so long at.

“I don’t think it’s goodbye,” Stamkos said. “It’s more of a thank you, see you later type of thing.”

Stamkos signed a four-year, $32million deal with the Lightning before this season, but the future Hall of Famer’s words post match may suggest that he could return to his old side later in his career.

Although Nashville lost on Stamkos’ return, the 34-year-old was able to add two assists to his season tally in the 3-2 defeat to Tampa Bay. The Candian was applauded for his assist after the first goal, but home fans were less happy when he set up a equaliser later in the game.

But the Lightning still came out on top, with a win moving the side to 6-3 to kick off the hockey season.

