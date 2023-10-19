The start of the 2023-24 NBA season is right around the corner, and teams around the league are in the thick of their preseason schedules. And if Wednesday night is any indication, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are already in regular season form.

Steph Curry Drops 30, Hits Game Winner vs. Kings

STEPH CURRY GAME WINNER. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KNHxlyXj3h — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 19, 2023

The Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings inside the Chase Center for their 4th exhibition game, a rematch of last year’s thrilling round one playoff series that stretched the full seven games. Sacramento led most of the way, holding a 13 point lead heading into the 4th quarter.

But just as was the case in Game 7 last year, Curry’s clutch performance sealed the deal for Golden State. He scored 16 of his 30 points during the final 5 minutes of the game, including the go ahead 3-pointer that gave the Warriors the 116-115 victory.

The games are of course meaningless, but Summer League it is not. The Kings had what should be their regular rotations playing throughout the game, and the Warriors had many of their key contributors as well. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney were out, but the new backcourt that includes Chris Paul was on display, with Klay Thompson participating as well.

Warriors Looking To Capitalize On Their Window

Steph Curry hit ‘em with the ‘night night’ celebration after 16 4th-quarter points and the game-winning three 🔥pic.twitter.com/1FxSve7f8Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2023

The Warriors have high hopes for the upcoming season, and their off-season moves seem to indicate that they are aware that their championship window with Steph Curry is closing. They traded away a key future piece in Jordan Poole in order to acquire Paul, who is aging along with the rest of the Warriors’ core.

They are hoping to compete for a championship this year, and are one of the many teams that are vying for the Western Conference crown. The Warriors currently hold a +700 designation to win the West, with the Nuggets, Suns, and Lakers coming in with shorter odds. Their championship designation sits at +1200, the 6th shortest odds of any NBA team.

Steph Curry may be one of the better value bets to win MVP. He is currently sitting at +1600, and while there are others who are more likely candidates, it is worth taking a flier on at that number.

