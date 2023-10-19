NBA

Steph Curry Looks To Be In Mid-Season Form, Drops 30 & Hits Game Winner

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz steph curry getty 1743853399 e1697691521137
rsz steph curry getty 1743853399 e1697691521137

The start of the 2023-24 NBA season is right around the corner, and teams around the league are in the thick of their preseason schedules. And if Wednesday night is any indication, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are already in regular season form.

Steph Curry Drops 30, Hits Game Winner vs. Kings

The Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings inside the Chase Center for their 4th exhibition game, a rematch of last year’s thrilling round one playoff series that stretched the full seven games. Sacramento led most of the way, holding a 13 point lead heading into the 4th quarter.

But just as was the case in Game 7 last year, Curry’s clutch performance sealed the deal for Golden State. He scored 16 of his 30 points during the final 5 minutes of the game, including the go ahead 3-pointer that gave the Warriors the 116-115 victory.

The games are of course meaningless, but Summer League it is not. The Kings had what should be their regular rotations playing throughout the game, and the Warriors had many of their key contributors as well. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney were out, but the new backcourt that includes Chris Paul was on display, with Klay Thompson participating as well.

Warriors Looking To Capitalize On Their Window

The Warriors have high hopes for the upcoming season, and their off-season moves seem to indicate that they are aware that their championship window with Steph Curry is closing. They traded away a key future piece in Jordan Poole in order to acquire Paul, who is aging along with the rest of the Warriors’ core.

They are hoping to compete for a championship this year, and are one of the many teams that are vying for the Western Conference crown. The Warriors currently hold a +700 designation to win the West, with the Nuggets, Suns, and Lakers coming in with shorter odds. Their championship designation sits at +1200, the 6th shortest odds of any NBA team.

Steph Curry may be one of the better value bets to win MVP. He is currently sitting at +1600, and while there are others who are more likely candidates, it is worth taking a flier on at that number.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
James Harden 76ers pic
NBA

LATEST 76ers’ James Harden missed practice on Wednesday and has yet to play in a preseason game for Philadelphia

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  17h
Mikal Bridges Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges has the lowest odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 17 2023

During the 2023 season, the Brooklyn Nets lost the two faces of the franchise. Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the team and Kevin Durant followed not too long after….

rsz oshlvzs6miefxn3efzxc
NBA
Warriors Rumors: Is This Klay Thompson’s Last Season In Golden State?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 17 2023

Klay Thompson has been a cornerstone for the Golden State Warriors franchise, along with his running mates Steph Curry and Draymond Green. But the 33-year-old Thompson will have a decision…

scottie barnes
NBA
Toronto Raptors Made Scottie Barnes Untouchable In Trade Talks For Kevin Durant and Damien Lillard
Author image Owen Jones  •  Oct 17 2023
Draymond Green and Stephen Curry Warriors
NBA
Draymond Green reveals Steph Curry’s secret to longevity is a ‘never-dying passion’
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 17 2023
GettyImages 1434750866
NBA
Boston Celtics starters expected to play in penultimate preseason game at New York Knicks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 17 2023
Kyle kuzma
NBA
Wizards Star Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Nike For Limited Edition Jerseys: ‘Nike Is Ruining The Nostalgia’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 17 2023
Arrow to top