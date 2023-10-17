Klay Thompson has been a cornerstone for the Golden State Warriors franchise, along with his running mates Steph Curry and Draymond Green. But the 33-year-old Thompson will have a decision to make at the end of the upcoming campaign, and he could be playing his final season in the Bay Area in 2023-24.

Is This Klay Thompson’s Final Year With The Warriors?

Klay Thompson on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVBQVQNuww — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 16, 2023

Thompson was drafted in 2011 and has spent his entire career with the Warriors. Already considered to be one of the greatest shooters of all-time, he has been the Robin to Curry’s Batman through the team’s dynasty and championship runs, and has been known as one of the best two-way players of an entire generation.

But as the core for the Warriors ages, there might be some massive shifts in the team’s personnel in the coming years. They are already the most expensive team in the NBA, and have the 4th highest average age in the league, too. They made a big move over the summer when Green was set to hit free agency, choosing him over the young and promising Jordan Poole, whom they shipped off to Washington.

In doing so, they added longtime nemesis Chris Paul, who will take up a serious chunk of change on the team’s payroll. For the 2024-25 season, the Warriors owe Curry $55 million, and Paul is scheduled to make $30 million. Green’s contract is worth roughly $25 million annually, and they will have to pay Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, as well as a need to make a decision on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

The Lakers Will Certainly Be Interested

Klay Thompson and the Warriors have made “absolutely no progress” in contract talks making it a possibility that he hits free agency next summer, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/KhHrCSiDOT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2023

Where would a 34-year-old Klay Thompson fit in? He might not be able to at all, and the Warriors may be willing to break up the Splash Brothers as they advance in age. It has been reported during training camp that the two sides are not close to an agreement on a contract extention.

But while Golden State may not be able to afford his services, Thompson shouldn’t have too much trouble finding a place to spend the twilight of his career. The obvious option would be to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, as he is Southern California raised and his father played for the team back in the late 80s and early 90s.

The Lakers won’t be the only team interested if Thompson hits free agency. Look for teams like the Heat and Mavericks to attempt to bring in the aging sharp shooter.

