Spurs Smash NBA Single Match Attendance Record At Alamodome

Olly Taliku
The San Antonio Spurs smashed the NBA single game attendance record on Friday night, as their game with the Warriors saw 68,323 fans come to celebrate the side’s 50th anniversary.

It was a special occasion on Friday night, as the Spurs were celebrating their 50th anniversary in the NBA with a game held at their former home the Alamodome.

The Alamodome was home for the Spurs between 1993 and 2002, before they relocated to their new stadium which they still remain at with the AT&T stadium just down the road.

The role of announcing the stadium attendance and the new record went to Spurs hall of Famer David Robinson who announced the record after the third quarter, saying that the “Spurs fans have again set the standard for the league.”

The former attendance record in the NBA was set way back in 1998, as 62,046 gathered to catch a glimpse of Michael Jordan play for the Bulls against the Hawks at the Georgia Dome.

Although the night was a celebration for the Spurs, they struggled in the game and eventually lost by a comfortable 31 point margin to a much stronger Warriors side.

Stephen Curry had a relatively subdued game with just 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists on Friday night, however he spoke after the match about how good it was to play in front of so many people.

“It was awesome. It was cool to see them recognise their 50-year history and all of the great moments that have gone into this organisation.

“The successes and championships they’ve had and the greats that were in the building. It was awesome to experience and it just takes 64,000 to bring our best road performance of the year.”

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson was disappointed at the result however said the special occasion will take the headlines and not the loss.

“Obviously, I hate to lose. But with the turnout, how can you be mad? The Spurs fan base surpassed anything we could imagine. That made tonight special.”

Spurs will need their fans to stick with them through this rough patch, as the Warriors loss marks their fourth in a row. San Antonio will face the Kings next on Sunday night as they look to end their losing streak.

Olly Taliku
