Sparta Prague and Brondby will meet each other on 9th December 2021, Thursday at Generali Arena.

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Preview

Sparta Prague suffered a 2-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox which made them lose hope to reach the last 32.

Moreover, Sparta Prague also lost the game against Lyon with a 4-3 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Brondby had to suffer a quarter-final exit from the Danish cup after losing the match from Midtjylland by 2-0. Last but not the least, Brondby is now aiming to score all three points on Thursday that will help them to qualify for Conference League.

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Team News

The hosts will play without Ondrej Celustka, Lukas Julis, Matej Polidar, Casper Hojer, Jakub Pesek, who have been injured.

While Brondby players such as Anton Skipper and Rasmus Wikstrom are also ruled out because of their injuries.

Sparta Prague possible starting lineup:

Nita; Wiesner, Panak, Krejci, Hancko; Sacek, Pavelka, Karabec; Karlsson, Hlozek, Haraslin

Brondby possible starting lineup:

Mikkelsen; Rosted, Tshiembe, Maxso; Bruus, Slimane, Frendrup, Radosevic, Mensah; Hedlund, Uhre

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sparta Prague vs Brondby from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Sparta Prague: 3/4

Draw: 3/1

Brondby: 10/3

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 8/11

Under: 23/18

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Prediction

We expect an exciting match this time, as both teams are eager to get all three points. However, after analyzing the past performances, most football betting sites believe the hosts will win the game.

Prediction: Sparta Prague to win at 3/4.

Bet on Sparta Prague to win at 3/4 with Betfred.

Sparta Prague vs Brondby Free Bet at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website.

Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit

Bet £10 on any sports event.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account.

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred.