Sources report that several teams are interested in acquiring Chris Paul this offseason

Zach Wolpin
The 2024-25 season was Chris Paul’s 20th year in the NBA. It was his first season with the Spurs. Paul played and started all 82 games for San Antonio. 

This offseason, the 40-year-old is a player several teams are interested in acquiring. Sources around the league say that the Mavericks and the Trail Blazers are in the running. All signs point to Paul parting ways with San Antonio. Where will the veteran PG play in 2025-26?

Chris Paul could be on the move this offseason


Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Chris Paul signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Spurs. Paul was with the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24. With San Antonio last season, Chris Paul played and started in all 82 games. That’s the second time he’s done that in his professional career. The veteran PG averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Chris Paul is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. After San Antonio won the #2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft,  Paul’s likelihood of staying with the team decreased significantly. Many draft analysts believe the Spurs will take Dylan Harper #2 overall. There would be no room for Paul in their backcourt. The Spurs already have De’Aaron Fox and the rookie of the year, Stephon Castle.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Mavericks are a “name to monitor” for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. All-star PG Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March and could miss the first half of the season. Dallas could use Paul as their starting PG while Irving recovers. Additionally, Sam Amico reported that the Trail Blazers are showing interest in Chris Paul. They would like Paul to mentor their young PG Scoot Henderson. The Trail Blazers and Mavs will not be the only teams with an interest in acquiring Chris Paul this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

