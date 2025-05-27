Sources report that several teams are interested in acquiring Chris Paul this offseason

The 2024-25 season was Chris Paul’s 20th year in the NBA. It was his first season with the Spurs. Paul played and started all 82 games for San Antonio.

This offseason, the 40-year-old is a player several teams are interested in acquiring. Sources around the league say that the Mavericks and the Trail Blazers are in the running. All signs point to Paul parting ways with San Antonio. Where will the veteran PG play in 2025-26?

Chris Paul could be on the move this offseason

Chris Paul could be on the move again after spending one year in San Antonio, per @TheSteinLine “Anticipation is building that Paul could be on the move again this offseason even though his time as a Spur as a mentor to Victor Wembanyama and a young team overall was an… pic.twitter.com/BVtJp9UQhd — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 27, 2025



Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Chris Paul signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Spurs. Paul was with the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24. With San Antonio last season, Chris Paul played and started in all 82 games. That’s the second time he’s done that in his professional career. The veteran PG averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Chris Paul is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. After San Antonio won the #2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Paul’s likelihood of staying with the team decreased significantly. Many draft analysts believe the Spurs will take Dylan Harper #2 overall. There would be no room for Paul in their backcourt. The Spurs already have De’Aaron Fox and the rookie of the year, Stephon Castle.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Mavericks are a “name to monitor” for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. All-star PG Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March and could miss the first half of the season. Dallas could use Paul as their starting PG while Irving recovers. Additionally, Sam Amico reported that the Trail Blazers are showing interest in Chris Paul. They would like Paul to mentor their young PG Scoot Henderson. The Trail Blazers and Mavs will not be the only teams with an interest in acquiring Chris Paul this offseason.