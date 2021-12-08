SK Sturm Graz and Monaco will face each other on 9th December 2021, Thursday at Merkur Arena.

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

SK Sturm Graz vs Monaco Preview

SK Sturm Graz played the match against Flyeralarm Admira which ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, Sturm Graz showed poor performance in the last few matches. Consequently, the team lies at the bottom of Group B with one point from five games.

On the other hand, Monaco won the game against Metz by a 4-0 scoreline. This helped them to get a seventh place in the Ligue 1 table.

Last but not the least, Monaco is unbeaten in the last seven games with four draws and three wins.

SK Sturm Graz vs Monaco Team News

Sturm will be without Sandro Ingolitsch, Francisco Mwepu, Stefan Hierlander, Otar Kiteishvili because they are ruled out through injuries.

While Monaco has reported injuries of Benoît Badiashile, Cesc Fabregas, and Krepin Diatta. Not only this but Youssouf Fofana and Guillermo Maripam are also suspended and won’t be playing with the team.

Sturm Graz possible starting lineup:

Schutzenauer; Jager, Borkovic, Geyrhofer, Dante; Sarkaria, Ljubic, Prass; Niangbo; Jantscher, Kuen

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Majecki; Aguilar, Pavlovic, Disasi, Henrique; Matazo, Golovin; Volland, Lucas, Diop; Boadu

SK Sturm Graz vs Monaco Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for SK Sturm Graz vs Monaco from Betfred:

Match Winner:

Monaco: 5/6

Draw: 3/1

Brondby: 3/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 16/25

Under: 11/8

SK Sturm Graz vs Monaco Prediction

Sturm Graz has had a terrible Europa League season and will be hoping to conclude it on a high note. Monaco, on the other hand, is expected to put up a good performance in order to secure a top position in the group. In this match, most football betting sites believe Monaco will win the game.

Prediction: Monaco to win at 5/6.

Bet on Monaco to win at 5/6 with Betfred.

SK Sturm Graz vs Monaco Free Bet at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website.

Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit

Bet £10 on any sports event.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account.

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred