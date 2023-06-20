Shohei Ohtani and Michael Harris II Named Players Of The Week

Shohei Ohtani and Michael Harris II have been named the MLB Players of the Week as both players have had a tremendous week of baseball.

Shohei Ohtani: .435 AVG, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 1.893 OPS

Michael Harris II: .556 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 1.499 OPS Your AL and NL @Chevrolet Players of the Week! pic.twitter.com/baKI27qmGG — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2023

Ohtani is the best player in baseball, so this accolade for him is nothing new. As a two way player, Ohtani’s stats from the batter box is what got him this recognition. This past week Ohtani had a .435 average with 6 homeruns and 12 RBIs with a 1.893 OPS.

On the season Ohtani is batting .300 with 24 homeruns and 58 RBIs. There has been talk all season on if the Angles were to trade Ohtani since he will be a free agent in 2024. However, the Angles have been playing some good baseball recently even when Mike trout has been going through one of the worst slumps in his career. They sit second in the AL West with a record of 41-33 and sit only five games back from the Texas Rangers. If the Angels get both Trout and Ohtani to deliver on a consistent basis then the Angels might be a sneaky Wild Card team.

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves is an upcoming star in this league. He is an excellent defender out in center field and already has one of the strongest arms. Harris was second in Rookie of the Year voting last season and lost to Braves teammate Spencer Strider. Harris has gone through somesort of a sophomore slump but has turned it around recently.

During last week Harris batted .556 with 3 homeruns and 9 RBIs with a 1.499 OPS. Most of these stats come from his 5-5 performance on Fathers Day where his dad actually threw the first pitch. After a horrendous start to the 2023 MLB season Harris now has a .243 batting average with 6 homeruns and 20 RBIs. He will remain a key part of the Braves lineup as they look for another World Series win.