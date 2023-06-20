MLB

Shohei Ohtani and Michael Harris II Named Players Of The Week

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
647f62cf7664b.image
647f62cf7664b.image

Shohei Ohtani and Michael Harris II have been named the MLB Players of the Week as both players have had a tremendous week of baseball. 

 

Ohtani is the best player in baseball, so this accolade for him is nothing new. As a two way player, Ohtani’s stats from the batter box is what got him this recognition. This past week Ohtani had a .435 average with 6 homeruns and 12 RBIs with a 1.893 OPS.

https://media.bleacherreport.com/image/upload/c_fill,g_faces,w_3800,h_2000,q_95/v1658775929/abvcnssarjm85mmgkukl.jpg

On the season Ohtani is batting .300 with 24 homeruns and 58 RBIs. There has been talk all season on if the Angles were to trade Ohtani since he will be a free agent in 2024. However, the Angles have been playing some good baseball recently even when Mike trout has been going through one of the worst slumps in his career. They sit second in the AL West with a record of 41-33 and sit only five games back from the Texas Rangers. If the Angels get both Trout and Ohtani to deliver on a consistent basis then the Angels might be a sneaky Wild Card team.

The Los Angeles Angels are +575 to win the AL West according to California sportsbooks.

https://blogs.fangraphs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/USATSI_18885416.jpg

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves is an upcoming star in this league. He is an excellent defender out in center field and already has one of the strongest arms. Harris was second in Rookie of the Year voting last season and lost to Braves teammate Spencer Strider. Harris has gone through somesort of a sophomore slump but has turned it around recently.

The Atlanta Braves are -800 to win the NL East according to MLB betting sites.

During last week Harris batted .556 with 3 homeruns and 9 RBIs with a 1.499 OPS. Most of these stats come from his 5-5 performance on Fathers Day where his dad actually threw the first pitch. After a horrendous start to the 2023 MLB season Harris now has a .243 batting average with 6 homeruns and 20 RBIs. He will remain a key part of the Braves lineup as they look for another World Series win.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz votto20619 scaled e1687238164191
MLB

LATEST MLB: The Cincinnati Reds Are The Hottest Team In Baseball

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
20230408 neb cc1 176
MLB
Miami Marlins Jazz Chisholm To Begin Rehab Assignment Today
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm will begin a rehab assignment as he is coming back from a turf toe injury.   Jazz Chisholm Jr. starts rehab assignment Tuesday https://t.co/hYDAGwx1oV…

rsz usatsi 20876370 168388303 lowres
MLB
New York Yankees In Danger Of Falling Out Of Playoff Picture
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 19 2023

The New York Yankees entered the 2023 MLB season with high aspirations. They won 99 games last season and made it to the American League Championship Series, and were one…

usa today 19126020.0
MLB
Atlanta Braves Place Jesse Chavez On Injured List
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 15 2023
rsz oakland as las vegas new stadium 2 1880x1410 1
MLB
Oakland A’s Accomplish A Feat That No Team Has Since 1895
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 14 2023
rsz 113379909 061323 kgo ap oakland as fans protest img
MLB
MLB: Oakland A’s Fans Trash The Field After Reverse Boycott
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 14 2023
rsz rawimage1
MLB
Giants Catcher Joey Bart Has Failed In Replacing Buster Posey
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
Arrow to top