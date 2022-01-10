Senegal will look to begin their African Cup of Nations campaign with a win over Zimbabwe on Monday afternoon.

Senegal vs Zimbabwe live stream

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Preview

The home side are one of the favourites to win the competition this year They will be expected to pick up a comfortable home win today. Senegal are without a number of key players after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and grind out a result in the absence of key players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are the underdogs heading into this contest and they are coming into this game on the back of a winless run of 12 matches.

When does Senegal vs Zimbabwe kick-off?

The AFCON clash between Senegal vs Zimbabwe off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 10th of January, at the Kouekong Stadium.

Senegal vs Zimbabwe Team News

Senegal team news

Saliou Ciss, Pape Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edourd Mendy, Nampalys Mendy and Famara Diedhiou are all ruled out for Senegal.

Senegal predicted line-up vs Zimbabwe: Gomis; Sarr, Ballo-Toure, Diallo, Cisse; Kouyate, Gueye; Sarr, Mane, Dia; Diallo

Zimbabwe team news

Marvelous Nakamba is the only injury worry for the visitors today.

Zimbabwe predicted line-up vs Senegal: Mhari; Chimwemwe, Mudimu, Takwara, Kangwa; Musona, Madzongwe, Hadebe, Mahachi; Kadewere, Moyo

