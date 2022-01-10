Senegal will look to begin their African Cup of Nations campaign with a win over Zimbabwe on Monday afternoon.
Senegal vs Zimbabwe live stream
Senegal vs Zimbabwe Preview
When does Senegal vs Zimbabwe kick-off?
The AFCON clash between Senegal vs Zimbabwe off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 10th of January, at the Kouekong Stadium.
Senegal vs Zimbabwe Team News
Senegal team news
Saliou Ciss, Pape Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edourd Mendy, Nampalys Mendy and Famara Diedhiou are all ruled out for Senegal.
Senegal predicted line-up vs Zimbabwe: Gomis; Sarr, Ballo-Toure, Diallo, Cisse; Kouyate, Gueye; Sarr, Mane, Dia; Diallo
Zimbabwe team news
Marvelous Nakamba is the only injury worry for the visitors today.
Zimbabwe predicted line-up vs Senegal: Mhari; Chimwemwe, Mudimu, Takwara, Kangwa; Musona, Madzongwe, Hadebe, Mahachi; Kadewere, Moyo
