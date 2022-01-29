Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

The quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Youande.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Live Stream

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Preview

The Lions of Teranga have yet to surrender in the competition, keeping a clean sheet in each of their four matches so far, including their Round of 16 victories over Cape Verde.

Equatorial Guinea, on the other hand, has advanced from a group that included good teams Algeria and Ivory Coast, before defeating Mali 6-5 on penalties in the final round.

When does Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea kick-off?

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea will kick off at 20:00 CET on 30th January 2022 at Japoma Stadium.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Senegal Team News

Senegal has not reported injury of any player while Sadio Mané will be doubtful for the game.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

E Mendy; Sarr, Koulibaly, A Diallo, Ciss; P Gueye, N Mendy, I Gueye; H Diallo, Dieng, Dia

Equatorial Guinea Team News

Josete Miranda and Federico Bikoro are suspended for Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea possible starting lineup:

Owono; Akapo, Coco, Orozco, Ndong; Salvador, Ganet, Machin, Buyla; Siafa, Hanza

