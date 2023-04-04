NHL

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers A Heavy Favorite To Win The Calder Trophy

Owen Jones
Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beiners has emerged as a favorite to win the Calder Trophy for the NHL’s rookie of the year award.

The award is given annually to the league’s best first-year player. Beiners has been turning heads with his impressive play throughout the season.

 

Beiners was drafted by the Kraken second overall in the  2021 NHL Entry Draft and has quickly become one of the team’s most exciting players. He has tallied 21 goals and 32 assists summing up to 53 points on the season.

Why Is He The Favorite?

What sets Beiners apart from other rookies is his dynamic style of play. He is a skilled skater with excellent hands and a deadly shot, making him a threat to score every time he takes the ice. He has also shown a willingness to play a physical game, using his size and strength to win battles along the boards and in front of the net.

https://www.hockeyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2022/04/Matt-Beniers-web-775.jpg

Beiners has been a key contributor to the Kraken’s success this season, helping the team remain in playoff contention throughout their inaugural campaign. His consistent scoring and all-around play have earned him plenty of praise from fans and analysts alike. He is widely considered a top candidate for the Calder Trophy.

Beniers is -750 to win the Calder Trophy according to Washington sportsbooks.

There are still several other rookies who could challenge Beiners for the award. Players like Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks and goalie Stuart Skinner from the Edmonton Oilers have also had impressive rookie campaigns. The race for the Calder Trophy is far from over, however.

But if Beiners can continue to produce at his current pace and help lead the Kraken to a playoff berth, he will be a strong contender to take home the award.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
