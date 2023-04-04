The first major of the year is fast approaching as the 88 invitees ready themselves for the most prestigious tournament of them all, and with a host of factors thrown into the works this year including the addition of a new tee on the 13th hole, as well as hot and muggy conditions, we are running you through our very own The Masters predictions and betting picks.

2023 The Masters Predictions: Very Little to Split The Frontrunners

Last year’s Green Jacket recipient Scottie Scheffler has continued his scintillating form which sees him head to Augusta as the tournament’s joint-favourite, alongside Rory McIlroy at +700.

Not only did he retain his Phoenix Open title, but his golfing masterclass in the final round Players Championship last month, where he birdied five successive holes, has seen him move into top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings once more and he holds all the leading claims this week.

However, we prefer to focus on the next-best in the markets, with former US Open champion Jon Rahm currently handed an intriguing price of +900.

The Spaniard’s pursuit of a second major has proven a burdensome task over the past two years, but since flying off the radar at the start of 2022, he has enjoyed a spectacular renaissance in form. He has five wins in his last 12 starts, including a recent triumph at the Genesis Invitational.

Not only is he finding his stride at the optimal moment, but he possesses all the attributes needed to be successful at Augusta; long-distance drives, elite long iron play and a rapidly improving short game, where, as we all know, the strokes are gained around the green at this infamous course.

Frontrunner Betting Pick: Jon Rahm @ +900

2023 The Masters Predictions: Plenty of Value Further Down The Field

This year’s field feels particularly strong, with countless names boasting strong records as of late, but also plenty of competitors who have enjoyed success at this course down the years.

However, two names jumped out at us – the first being Justin Rose. At +2000, the Brit represents sizeable value in comparison to others around him given his commendable record at Augusta, and the 42-year-old has returned to the fold with several notable performances in recent months.

He prevailed victorious at the AT&T National Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February, and has four top-30 finishes and two top-10’s throughout this season, including a very respectable sixth-placed finish at the Players.

As for his Augusta resumé, he has finished runner-up on two occasions, while also boasting five top 10 rankings at The Masters, which is enough for us to take a chance at +2000.

Elsewhere, LIV Golf breakaway star Cameron Smith will undoubtedly garner lots of attention for all the wrong reasons, but at +2200, he could prove to be an excellent pick at slightly longer odds.

The Australian picked up his first LIV title in his very first tournament at the tail end of 2022, while his title double-header in 2022, which saw him claim the Players Championship and The Open, highlights his iron-clad credentials.

Value Betting Picks: Justin Rose @ +2000 | Cameron Smith @+ 2200

