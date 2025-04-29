UFC

How To Watch Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo: TV Channel, Live Stream & Preview For UFC Bantamweight Contest

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo UFC Fight Night
Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo UFC Fight Night

The next UFC Fight Night is here as Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo headlines in a bantamweight contest. Our guide shows which TV channel the fight will be broadcast on as well as possible live streaming options.

Both men are coming in off loses and will be looking to return to the win column this weekend. It’s #4 against #5 in the 135-pound division, so who will get their hand raised at the Wells Fargo Arena in Iowa on Saturday night?

More importantly, where can MMA fans in America watch the fight? SportsLens’ guide below will tell you the TV channel the fight is on plus all the other information you need ahead of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo.

How To Watch Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo In The US

Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo TV Channel

The TV channel UFC fans from the United States can watch the fight live, both safely and legally, is on ESPN+.

The main event ringwalks are scheduled for approximately 12.15am (EST) in the early hours of Sunday morning. The main card broadcast is set to begin at 10pm (EST) on Saturday night, with the prelims getting underway at approximately 7.30pm (EST).

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Live Stream

With the Sandhagen vs Figueiredo fight headlining the next UFC Fight Night card on ESPN+, this means MMA fans can also access a live stream online through the ESPN+ app.

The ESPN+ app has you covered this weekend’s UFC action if you want to access a live stream and are out and about or on the go. The monthly cost for an ESPN+ subscription is just $11.99.

To watch Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo via live stream, download the ESPN+ app, log in to your account, and you should have access to fight.

Note: An ESPN+ subscription is required to watch in the US

TV Channel: How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo In Other Countries

In order to watch the Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo bantamweight clash in other territories around the world, it is worth checking out your own countries broadcast schedule.

For example, UK & Ireland MMA fans can watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo through TNT Sports on their TV and through a the Discover+ app live streaming service.

Be sure to check out what channels and live streams are available in your territory for this weekend’s UFC Fight night card.

Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo: Fight Info & TV Channel

  • 🥊 Fight: Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo
  • 📊 Records: Sandhagen (17-5, 7 KO’s) | Figueiredo (24-4-1, 9 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 3rd, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 12.15am EST (Sunday)
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, Iowa, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Sandhagen -500 | Figueiredo +380

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Tickets

Tickets for this Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo clash range in price. The Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa has a rough capacity of 17,000 for UFC fights, with this match-up expected to sell a large portion of those tickets.

Tickets are available to purchase through the official UFC website which takes you to AXS. According to the AXS website, tickets range from a minimum of $139 up to a maximum of $3,097.

Ticket prices range from around $139 as a minimum cost, up to a maximum price of $ 3,097 for the inner octagon-side tickets.

The cheapest $139 tickets are the general seating prices furthest away from the action, with the most expensive $3,097 tickets the floor seating ticket prices close to the cage.

The closer fans are to the octagon, the more expensive the ticket will be. If there was one criticism of the UFC, it would be that Dana White’s tickets are rather expensive.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Figueiredo Full Card

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+)
Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo Bantamweight 5
Reinier de Ridder vs Bo Nickal Middleweight 3
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 3
Montel Jackson vs Daniel Marcos Bantamweight 3
Cameron Smotherman vs Serhiy Sidey Bantamweight 3
Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones Lightweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
Yana Santos vs Miesha Tate Women’s Bantamweight 3
Ryan Loder vs Azamat Bekoev Middleweight 3
Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson Women’s Strawweight 3
Gaston Bolaños vs Quang Le Bantamweight 3
Thomas Petersen vs Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 3
Juliana Miller vs Ivana Petrović Women’s Flyweight 3

Sandhagen vs Figueiredo: Tale of the Tape

Cory Sandhagen
Nationality American
Age 27
Height 5’11”
Reach 69.5″
Stance Switch
Total Fights 22
Record 17-5 (7 KO’s)
Deiveson Figueiredo
Nationality Brazilian
Age 37
Height 5’5″
Reach 68″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 29
Record 24-4-1 (9 KO’s)

Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo Prediction

UFC sportsbooks are all favoring Cory Sandhagen to get the job done here against Deiveson Figueiredo. ‘The Sandman’ is quite a heavy favorite for this UFC bantamweight match-up, and it is clear to see why.

Figueiredo was well beaten by Petr Yan last time out and is 37-years-old. He is also a career flyweight, whereas Sandhagen is the far bigger man having campaigned at featherweight for the majority of his career.

The American did of course lose his last fight against Umar Nurmagomedov in what was a UFC Bantamweight Title eliminator, but goes into this fight fully expecting to get his hand raised.

Expect this fight to go the full five rounds, with ‘The Sandman’ getting the victory to proper him back towards a 135-pound title shot against Merab Dvalishvili or perhaps even Sean O’Malley.

SportsLens’ MMA expert prediction: Cory Sandhagen to WIN via Unanimous Decision

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Arrow to top