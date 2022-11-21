Samsung Galaxy Top Android Phone Globally with a 7.4% Market Share in November

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Last year, more than one billion Android smartphones were shipped across the globe. Today, the world’s most popular mobile operating system has over 2.8 billion active users, and most prefer Samsung devices.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, Samsung Galaxy is the most popular Android phone globally, with a 7.4% market share in November.

Samsung Holds 34.6% of the Android Market

Samsung has held the lead in market share from the early days of Android and has continued to perform well ever since. Chinese manufacturers overrun HTC, LG, and others in the mid-2010s and are now responsible for over 50% of global Android device sales.

According to AppBrain data, Samsung hit a 34.6% market share in November, way up from the second-ranked Xiaomi. Statistics show the Chinese manufacturer has a 14.3% market share as of this month. Oppo smartphones ranked third with a 10.3% share in November, while Vivo and Huawei followed, with a 9.8% and 6.7% share, respectively.

The AppBrain data also showed Samsung Galaxy A12 was the most popular Samsung smartphone among Android users, with a 2.1% market share as of November 15, or 5% less than last month. Samsung Galaxy A21s ranked as the second most-popular Samsung device with a 1% market share in November, the same as the third-ranked Samsung Galaxy A10s.

Android Global Market Share at 71.3% in November

The StatCounter data showed Android maintained its position as the leading mobile operating system worldwide, controlling the mobile OS market with a 71.3% share in November, a slight increase from 71.1% in the same month a year ago. In some countries, like Brazil, India, Indonesia, Turkey, and Vietnam, Android holds over 85% of the market.

Statistics show iOS accounts for around 28% of the mobile operating system market, the same as in November last year. In the past five years, Android lost 1.8% of the global mobile OS market share, while iOS market share rose by nearly 8%.