Salernitana vs Bologna live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Salernitana host Bologna to Stadio Arechi on Saturday after picking up a surprise point and extending their unbeaten run to three games last weekend.

Salernitana vs Bologna Preview

Salernitana is coming off a 2-2 tie in the league against AC Milan’s Stefano Pioli’s side. AC Milan’s goals from Brazilian forward Junior Messi and Croatian attacker Ante Rebic were canceled out by Salernitana’s Federico Bonazzoli and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Milan Duric.

Bologna, on the other side, won Serie A by defeating Thiago Motta’s Spezia 2-1. Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna won thanks to a brace from Austrian international and former Stoke City and West Ham United attacker Marko Arnautovic. Spezia’s consolation goal was scored by Albanian attacker Rey Manaj.

When does Salernitana vs Bologna kick-off?

The Salernitana vs Bologna will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at Stadio Arechi.

Salernitana vs Bologna Team News

Salernitana Team News

Stefan Strandberg, Matteo Ruggeri, Andrea Schiavone, Mamadou Coulibaly, and Norbert Gyomber are injured for Salernitana.

Salernitana possible starting lineup:

Sepe; Mazzocchi, Fazio, Dragusin, Ranieri; Radovanovic, L. Coulibaly, Ederson; Ribery; Djuric, Bonazzoli

Bologna Team News

Bologna has reported injuries of Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez, and Federico Santander.

Bologna’s possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Bonifazi, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri, Schouten, Svanberg, Hickey; Orsolini, Arnautovic, Barrow