Saints and Cardinals Both Score on First Possession on Thursday Night

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals both score on the first possession on Thursday Night Football.

The Cardinals won the toss but elected to defer and gave the Saints first possession.

The Saints got the scoring going early as quarterback Andy Dalton throws a 53 yard touchdown to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Andy Dalton drops a DIME to Rashid Shaheed and we’ve got points early on #TNF! #NOvsAZ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/aKjbRcE0ca pic.twitter.com/NfH2w9MmIW — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022

That touchdown catch was only Shaheed’s second career NFL touch. He first touch went for a 44 yard touchdown run.

The Cardinals then responded with a respectable first drive of their own.

Quarterback Kyler Murray throws a beautiful pass on the run to receiver Rondale Moore to put them in good field position.

.@K1 pushed that pass right through a Blank Space!#NOvsAZ on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/aKjbRcE0ca pic.twitter.com/MCanWQY6P1 — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022

Arizona then settled for a 51 yard field goal with new kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. He was released by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season. Blankenship was called up from the practice squad with current kicker Matt Prater out.

Saints lead Cardinals 7-3 through the first quarter.