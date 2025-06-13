NBA

Russell Westbrook will opt out of his $3.47 million player option in 2025-26 with the Nuggets

Zach Wolpin
Following his 2023-24 season, veteran guard Russell Westbrook signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Nuggets. The 36-year-old played 75 of their 82 games and made 36 starts in 2024-25. 

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Russell Westbrook is expected to opt out of his $3.47 million player option in 2025-26. That would make the nine-time all-star an unrestricted free agent. Despite his lack of efficiency on offense, Westbrook is still a high-motor player who impacts winning basketball.

Where will Russell Westbrook play in 2025-26?


Russell Westbrook just finished his 17th professional season and is showing no signs of slowing down. He was a key piece on Denver’s roster last season. At this stage in his career, Westbrook is comfortable coming off the bench or making starts when needed. Seventy-five games in 2024-25 was the most for Westbrook since 2021-22. This past season, the 2016-17 MVP averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Westbrook averaged 27.9 minutes per game in the regular season.

The veteran PG was highly praised by his teammates and coaching staff in Denver. Westbrook brought leadership and competitiveness that the Nuggets needed. For his age, Russell Westbrook is an excellent rebounder and hasn’t lost his ability to make plays. His 6.1 assists per gam were second on the team last season behind Nikola Jokic. One knock on Westbrook is that his fast-paced play can often lead to out-of-control turnovers.

However, Russell Westbrook is still an effective role player in the NBA. He’s reportedly declining his $3.47 million player option with the Nuggets for 2024-25. The 36-year-old would be an unrestricted free agent. Money is not the driving factor for Westbrook heading into year 18. He cares more about joining a team where he has a chance to win an NBA championship. Westbrook has had a Hall of Fame NBA career, but is still chasing a title. Will Westbrook join a new team for the 2025-26 season?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
