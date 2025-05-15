NBA

Rudy Gobert wants to win an NBA championship for long-time teammate Mike Conley

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley pic
Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley pic

With a 121-110 win vs. the Warriors on Wednesday, the Timberwolves clinched the series in Game 5. For the second consecutive season, the team has advanced to the Western Conference Final. 

After the win in Game 5, Minnesota center Rudy Gobert spoke to the media. He was asked to reflect on his time with Mike Conley and what it’s like to get to this stage of the playoffs with him. The Frenchman said he’s been through a lot with Mike Conley, and he wants to win a championship for him. As a franchise, Minnesota has never made the NBA Finals.

The Timberwolves want to win a title for veteran PG Mike Conley


The Grizzlies used the 4th overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft to select Mike Conley out of Ohio State. Conley played the first 12 seasons of his career for Memphis. After the 2018-19 season, the Grizzlies traded Conley to the Utah Jazz. He spent four and a half seasons with the Jazz until they traded him at the 2022-23 deadline to the Timberwolves.

Conley has spent the last three seasons with Minnesota. In 2023-24, he started 76 games, and in 2024-25, he started 71 games for the Timberwolves. This past season, Conley averaged 8.2 points per game, the lowest of his career. However, the veteran PG doesn’t need flashy stats to be a team player for Minnesota. After their win on Wednesday, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said he wants to win a championship for Conley.

Gobert and Conley were teammates for four seasons in Utah. Following the 2021-22 season, the Jazz traded Gobert to the Timberwolves. At the 2022-23 deadline, the Jazz traded Mike Conley to Minnesota. Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley were reunited. They’ve spent the last six seasons together as teammates. Gobert wants to get Conley a title because he knows how much he cares about winning. The Timberwolves await the winner of the Nuggets vs. Thunder series.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley pic
NBA

LATEST Rudy Gobert wants to win an NBA championship for long-time teammate Mike Conley

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
MSG pic
NBA
The cheapest tickets for Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 on Friday night start at $855
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025

On Wednesday night, the Celtics were on the brink of elimination against the Knicks. New York had a 3-1 series lead vs. Boston heading into Game 5.  To make matters…

Donte DiVincenzo Timberwolves pic
NBA
Donte DiVincenzo said the Knicks and Timberwolves trade ‘is a win-win for both sides’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025

In early October 2024, the Knicks and Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade. After nine seasons, Minnesota parted ways with former #1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns.  New York traded Julius Randle…

Luke Kornet Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Luke Kornet dominated Game 5 defensively with a career-high seven blocks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Dylan Harper Rutgers pic
NBA
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony is ‘99.9%’ sure that Rutgers’ Dylan Harper will be the #2 pick in June
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 15 2025
Daniel Gafford Mavs pic
NBA
NBA insiders say Dallas’ Daniel Gafford is a trade candidate to monitor this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025
Yaxel Lendeborg pic
NBA
Michigan commit Yaxel Lendebeorg is a threat to leave college and stay in the 2025 NBA draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 14 2025
Arrow to top