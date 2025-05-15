Rudy Gobert wants to win an NBA championship for long-time teammate Mike Conley

With a 121-110 win vs. the Warriors on Wednesday, the Timberwolves clinched the series in Game 5. For the second consecutive season, the team has advanced to the Western Conference Final.

After the win in Game 5, Minnesota center Rudy Gobert spoke to the media. He was asked to reflect on his time with Mike Conley and what it’s like to get to this stage of the playoffs with him. The Frenchman said he’s been through a lot with Mike Conley, and he wants to win a championship for him. As a franchise, Minnesota has never made the NBA Finals.

The Timberwolves want to win a title for veteran PG Mike Conley

“We’ve been through a lot, me and Mike [Conley]. I love him. More than anything, I want to win for him. I just know how much he cares about winning, how great of a guy he is. I want to say I want to do it for Joe [Ingles], but I don’t care about Joe” – Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/gzogqqjgSk — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) May 15, 2025



The Grizzlies used the 4th overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft to select Mike Conley out of Ohio State. Conley played the first 12 seasons of his career for Memphis. After the 2018-19 season, the Grizzlies traded Conley to the Utah Jazz. He spent four and a half seasons with the Jazz until they traded him at the 2022-23 deadline to the Timberwolves.

Conley has spent the last three seasons with Minnesota. In 2023-24, he started 76 games, and in 2024-25, he started 71 games for the Timberwolves. This past season, Conley averaged 8.2 points per game, the lowest of his career. However, the veteran PG doesn’t need flashy stats to be a team player for Minnesota. After their win on Wednesday, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said he wants to win a championship for Conley.

Gobert and Conley were teammates for four seasons in Utah. Following the 2021-22 season, the Jazz traded Gobert to the Timberwolves. At the 2022-23 deadline, the Jazz traded Mike Conley to Minnesota. Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley were reunited. They’ve spent the last six seasons together as teammates. Gobert wants to get Conley a title because he knows how much he cares about winning. The Timberwolves await the winner of the Nuggets vs. Thunder series.