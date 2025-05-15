NBA

Donte DiVincenzo said the Knicks and Timberwolves trade ‘is a win-win for both sides’

Zach Wolpin
In early October 2024, the Knicks and Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade. After nine seasons, Minnesota parted ways with former #1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns. 

New York traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota. Early on, the trade seemed to favor the Knicks, but that’s changed in the second half of this season. Randle and DiVincenzo are key pieces of the Timberwolves’ roster, and New York is thriving as a team. Ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday, Donte DiVincenzo told the media that the trade between the Knicks and Timberwolves “is a win-win for both sides.”

The Timberwolves and Knicks have made deep playoff runs after their preseason trade


Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Knicks and Timberwolves made a trade that shook up their roster. New York finally acquired a center with an offensive skillset in Karl-Anthony Towns. While Minnesota traded KAT to New York, the Timberwolves did acquire Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. It took time for Randle and DiVincenzo to find their place in Minnesota’s rotation.

In the 2025 playoffs, both are key contributors for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle has arguably been Minnesota’s most reliable player this postseason. He’s averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and a team-high 5.9 assists per game. Randle has scored 20+ points in eight of his 10 playoff games in 2025. After a 121-110 win in Game 5 vs. the Warriors, the Timberwolves have punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

Along with Randle, Donte DiVincenzo is a key piece for the Timberwolves. His stats are not as flashy as a player like Anthony Edwards. However, DiVincenzo is tough-nosed and does the dirty work off the bench. He’s averaging 25.8 minutes per game this postseason. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo have helped the Timberwolves reach their second straight appearance in the WCF.

Along with the Timberwolves playing well this postseason, so are the Knicks. They are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. New York acquired big man Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota in October. He’s been a key player all season for New York and part of why they look like the hottest team in the East. That’s why Minnesota’s Donte DiVincenzo believes the trade in October was a “win-win for both sides.” If both teams continue playing well, the Knicks and Timberwolves could meet in the NBA Finals.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
