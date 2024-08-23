MMA

Ronda Rousey Issues Apology 11 Years After Sharing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Video

Olly Taliku
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has apologised for reposting a conspiracy video about the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting over 11 years ago.

Ronda Rousey Apologises

In what she has now admitted was “the single most regrettable decision” of her life, Ronda Rousey has apologised for sharing a conspiracy theory surrounding the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting in 2012.

Rousey released a statement on Friday, after she was berated with questions surrounding the event in a Q&A on her social media this week.

“Honestly I deserve to be hated, labelled, detested, resented and worse for it,” Rousey said.

“I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been cancelled, I would have deserved it. I still do.

“I apologise that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so, so sorry for the hurt I caused.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you’ve endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it.”

Twenty students were killed in the December 2012 shooting, as well as six staff members in what remains one of the most tragic events in US history.

Rousey shared a YouTube video to Twitter in 2012 shortly after the massacre, where what happened on the tragic day was questioned in a conspiracy theory.

The former UFC star continued: “I’ve regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die.

“It doesn’t make you edgy, or an independent thinker, you’re not doing your due diligence entertaining every possibility by digesting these conspiracies. They will only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable and isolated. You’re doing nothing but hurting others and yourself.

“Regardless of how many bridges you’ve burned over it, stop digging yourself a deeper hole, don’t get wrapped up in the sunk cost fallacy, no matter how long you’ve gone down the wrong road, you should still turn back.”

With 17.5m followers on Instagram, Rousey is the most followed female athlete on the planet, so her apology will be seen worldwide. Rousey is currently promoting the release of her latest novel titled ‘Our Fight: A Memoir’.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
