Ronald Acuña and the Atlanta Braves are playing out of their minds. The team began the season on a hot streak and have gotten even hotter, winning 19 of the 23 games they’ve played so far in June. They are sitting in first place in the National League East, a full seven games up on the second-place Marlins. Atlanta owns the best record in the NL by a wide margin, already ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks by a full 5 games.

Ronald Acuña Is The Overwhelming Favorite For NL MVP

While Ohtani amazes in the AL, Ronald Acuna Jr. is on pace to do something baseball has never seen… a 40+ homer 70+ stolen base season 😳 Acuna Jr. is a -190 favorite to win the NL MVP per @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/hP5RkjEn9z — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 28, 2023

While they have gotten solid production from up and down their roster, it has been the Acuña show for much of the first half of the season. His first season back in returning from injury was solid as he earned his third All-Star nod, but it wasn’t the Ronald Acuña that we had been accustomed to seeing in his first couple of years in the majors.

But he has certainly turned things on in 2023. Acuña entered the season as the slight favorite to win the NL MVP Award, and he has done well in solidifying that notion. He currently leads the National League in slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases, and has the most steals with 35. Only Shohei Ohtani is ahead of him in many of the major categories throughout all of baseball.

Braves Stay Hot As Acuña Continues Tear

Runs scored in the 1st inning this season Ronald Acuña, Jr – 26

The Marlins – 25

The Mets – 22 pic.twitter.com/YXbb8N2ReS — Knockahoma Nation (@KnockahomaNTN) June 28, 2023

But there is something that Ohtani won’t accomplish that Ronald Acuña could get done this year, and is something that has never happened in the long history of baseball.

Should he continue on his current pace, Acuña will hit over 40 home runs and steal more than 70 bases, a feat that no player as ever achieved. There have been some base stealers who have hit with power in the past, but not to that degree. For reference, young Barry Bonds saw his career-high in steals come in 1992 when he swiped 52 bags. That number would be 18 short of what Acuña is projected to have.

As it stands on Wednesday afternoon, the Braves are the World Series favorites with a current designation of +400, while Acuña is the runaway favorite for NL MVP, coming in at -190.

