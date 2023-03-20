Editorial

Rick Pitino Likely Leaving Iona — St. John’s A Possible Destination

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz rick pitino ncaa tournament
rsz rick pitino ncaa tournament

The 13-seeded Iona Gaels fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament over the weekend, but they’ll suffer and even bigger loss this off-season when head coach Rick Pitino leaves the school as expected.

Pitino is one of the most successful men’s college basketball coaches of all time, with more victories than Tom Izzo or John Wooden. His teams have appeared in seven Final Fours and have won two National Championships, and apparently, the 70-year old feels like he has plenty of left in the tank.

Rick Pitino Likely Leaving Iona, St. John’s A Possible Destination

rsz i1

He has been working his way back up through the ranks in order to find his desired job. “Pay for play” allegations back in 2017 ended his time with Louisville, where he had spent the previous 16 seasons at the helm. Pitino began his return by coaching overseas, leading EuroLeague team Panathinaikos from 2018-2020.

His most recent stop was at Iona. The Gaels qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice under Pitino’s lead, and finished with a 64-22 record over his three seasons at the helm. His .744 winning percentage is the exact same that he had during his time at Louisville.

But he may be moving on to greener pastures. Iona was always thought to be a stepping stone for Pitino to get back into the college game, and nab one of the higher profile jobs when they become available. After coaching in the SEC, Big East, and ACC for so many years, getting back there from the MAAC is important to him.

It looks like he’ll be getting his chance sooner rather than later.

It has been a rough couple of decades for the men’s basketball team at St. John’s University. Since 2002, the school has qualified for the Tournament just three times, never advancing past the first round even as a 6-seed and an 8-seed. No St. John’s coach has had an overall winning conference record since Mike Jarvis left in 2003.

Enter: Pitino.

There have been rumblings about both sides having interest in each other, and Pitino wouldn’t have to move any of his family, he’d just have to move across town. St. John’s is expected to offer $5 million per year to their new coach coaching candidate.

While St. John’s figure to be the favorites to land Pitino, there will be other schools in the mix, as well. Texas Tech figures to be interested, and there could be an opening at a school that the coach is familiar with. Should Ed Cooley leave for Georgetown, then there could be an opening at Providence, where Pitino spent three years in the late 1980s.

Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Marcus Sasser
Editorial

LATEST Will Houston Survive Without Sasser?

Author image Charles Parada  •  Mar 17 2023
cheltenham Festival
Editorial
How To Bet On The Cheltenham Festival In The Canada | Sports Betting In The CA
Author image Andy Newton  •  Mar 14 2023

If you are wanting to bet on the Cheltenham Festival in Canada, then you’ve come to the right place. We can show you how to do this my joining the…

Steam new releases in 2022-SportsLens.com
Editorial
Steam Released Almost 11,000 New Titles Last Year, the Highest Number in the Platform’s History
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Mar 13 2023

The world’s largest PC gaming platform, Steam, has seen a surge in the number of new releases over the past five years, with the annual number of new gaming titles…

ufc285
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 285 In RI | Rhode Island Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 285 In NJ | New Jersey Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 285 In TN | Tennessee Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
ufc285
Editorial
How To Bet On UFC 285 In WY | Wyoming Online Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Mar 5 2023
Arrow to top