Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Who Will Win the Champions League Final?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Two of European football’s three most successful clubs meet in the Champions League final on Saturday as Paris’ Stade de France stages this year’s climax.

While Liverpool are favoured in the markets, we think Lost Blancos are somewhat underestimated given their seemingly unbreakable winning mentality, which has seen them register three incredible comebacks in the knockout stages.

Who Will Win the Champions League Final?

Here at SportsLens, we simply can not wait for Saturday’s enthralling encounter – both of these teams have been exceptional this campaign and it has all the makings of a classic final.

While Real Madrid, as mentioned, have prevailed against some truly unbelievable odds, we think Liverpool will cap off what has been a magnificent season with a European triumph.

While the Reds have almost certainly has the easier journey to get to this point, they have been nothing short of sensational this year and by the time the Champions League concludes, would have played a part in every match possible.

Real Madrid, although a fantastic team, are incredibly vulnerable in defence and owe a lot to the attacking prowess of their forward line.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction

We have gone one better and decided what we think will happen on Saturday night, and that is for Liverpool to win in extra time.

We truly believe this one will go the distance – these two sides both possess the quality to seriously hurt one and other, and while we don’t expect to be a free-scoring final, we can see both sides getting on the scoreboard which will take it past the 90 minutes.

Real Madrid have shown on more than one occasion this season that they are capable of seeing games through even when it seems unlikely, while Liverpool are correctly backed as favourites and on paper, arguably have the better team on paper. It is sure to be an an intriguing fixture and one that we really struggled to call when discussing our predictions.

Champions League Final Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Liverpool 22/20 Real Madrid 12/5 Draw 13/5

Take a look and claim some of the best bookmaker free bets.