Real Madrid vs Elche live stream: La Liga preview, kick off time and team news

On Sunday, Real Madrid will play Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

This will be their second meeting in four days, after a thrilling Copa del Rey match in Alicante on Thursday.

Real Madrid vs Elche Live Stream

Real Madrid vs Elche Preview

After a goalless draw in regulation time, Los Blancos won the match 2-1 in extra time.

Los Franjoverdes grabbed a stunning lead thanks to a red card for Marcelo in the 102nd minute, followed by a goal by the home side through Gonzalo Verdu. Real Madrid now leads La Liga with 49 points after 21 games, four points ahead of Sevilla in second place.

Elche is now in 15th place, barely five points above the relegation zone, after being undefeated in their past three Premier League games.

When does Real Madrid vs Elche kick-off?

The Real Madrid vs Elche will kick off on Sunday, at 20:15 on 23rd January 2022.

Real Madrid vs Elche Team News

Real Madrid News

Real Madrid will be missing Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz due to injury, although Dani Carvajal might return after a recent absence owing to a positive COVID-19 test.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

Elche Team News

Due to recent positive COVID-19 tests, Josema, Javier Pastore, Pablo Piatti, Helibelton Palacios, and Kiko Casilla remain in uncertainty.

Elche’s possible starting lineup:

Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Gonzalez, Mojica; Morente, Mascarell, Gumbau, Milla; Perez, Carrillo

