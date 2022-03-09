Real Madrid predicted line-up vs PSG for Champions League Round-of-16 second-leg

Real Madrid welcome PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight and will be looking to improve their performance from the first leg.

Real Madrid know that they must take some initiative if they are to get the better of Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men rolled over when they were in France and a repeat of that performance will surely end their European journey. The Italian tactician has a few selection headaches ahead of the second leg encounter.

Real Madrid Predicted lineup against PSG

Madrid are set to go for a 4-3-3 formation with Thibaut Courtois in goal. The Belgian will expect better resistance from a back four which will see the defensive pairing of Eder Militao and Nacho supported on either side by Dani Carvajal and David Alaba.

Toni Kroos will have to pass a late fitness test for this encounter. In case the German is unfit, young Eduardo Camavinga will replace him in midfield. Luka Modric and Fede Vaverde will be looking to add creativity in the middle of the park.

Karim Benzema will spearhead the attack and will be supported by Vinicius Jr. and Marco Asensio.

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI

Courtois; Alaba, Nacho, Militao, Carvahal; Kroos/Camavinga, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius Jr., Asensio; Benzema