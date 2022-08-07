Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News reaction man utd fans reaction rashford miss

REACTION: Man United Fans React To Disastrous Start After 2-1 Defeat Brighton

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
rashford

Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton in their opening game of the season. Erik ten Hag’s first game ended in defeat with not much joy for the United fans.

The game didn’t get off to the best start when Pascal Groß scored in the 30th minute of the game. Nine minutes later, Groß scored again to double the misery on the Red Devils.

All the talk pre-game was about Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has had a patchy pre-season, and Ten Hag opted to start him on the bench. Ronaldo came on early in the second half, and United pulled one back through Diogo Dalot.

Despite the continued pressure by United, they failed to score another goal, and it’s left Ten Hag with more questions about his team.

Fan Reaction

Football fans aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, and Man United fans have done just that on Twitter:

Not Hitting The Mark

One man who has taken a lot of stick from fans on Twitter is Marcus Rashford.

After a poor season last year, Rashford was given a starting today but failed to make a lasting impression has he looks to rebuild his career.

That miss rather summed up Rashford’s performance today, here’s what the fans had to say:

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens