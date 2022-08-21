We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 4:30 kick off today certainly lived up to the Super Sunday logo as Man City and Newcastle drew 3-3.

The two sides met at a packed out St James Park, with optimism in the air, it appeared we were in for a massive game. It definitely didn’t disappoint.

Newcastle v Man City had absolutely everything 🧨 pic.twitter.com/byO0dHUagT — GOAL (@goal) August 21, 2022

İlkay Gündoğan opened up the scoring when he fired home early on in the game.

Almiron equalised for Newcastle in the 29th minute, before Callum Wilson scored the third goal of the game to put the Toon ahead.

In the second half, Newcastle started well. They scored again through captain Kieran Trippier. Trippier hit an amazing free kick into the top corner, catching Ederson out.

The 'Bury Beckham'!! WHAT A GOAL!! 🤯💥 Kieran Trippier with an UNSTOPPABLE free-kick! ⚫️⚪️ #NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/XhkldDZJIh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2022

With St James Park rocking, Newcastle look set to claim a massive three points against champions City.

With all City’s class, there was bound to be a reaction to the three goals.

Erling Haaland provided the second goal for City in the 60th minute. Just four minutes later, City were level through Bernado Silva.

There was late drama as Trippier was sent off for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne during a breakaway. After being told to check the VAR screens, the referee overturned his decision and just awarded the defender a yellow card.

Twitter Reaction

Here’s how fans reacted to the game on Twitter:

@asaintmaximin was on fire tormenting the defense…🔥☺ great game pic.twitter.com/4uGoIoYEAH — Maame Efua (@_Efua_Maame) August 21, 2022

You just can't write Manchester City off, Newcastle were leading 3-1 and felt comfortable. Man City had to show them what they are capable of and why they are the current Champions. pic.twitter.com/0GbLI9SIOI — Double Hay (@DoubleHayy) August 21, 2022