Deandre Ayton Next Team Odds: Mavericks Are The Current Favorites

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Phoenix Suns had a disappointing end to a promising 2022-23 NBA season. They will enter a summer full of questions about their roster, and perhaps none bigger than Deandre Ayton.

The former first overall pick has had an up-and-down career through his first five seasons in the league. Ayton has been the starting center on an NBA Finals team, but has also had his work ethic and dedication to the game questioned throughout his time with the Suns.

Things culminated during the 2023 Playoffs. The Suns had an overall disappointing showing against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, and Ayton’s commitment was questioned yet again.

There are strong rumors floating about Phoenix doing what they can to move on during the off-season, and odds have been released on where Deandre Ayton will play next season if he leaves the Suns.

Mavericks Are Current Favorites To Land Deandre Ayton

Dallas Mavericks (+300)

Reports are that the Mavericks have held interest in Ayton for some time now. They had talks about acquiring him at the trade deadline, but Phoenix wanted to keep its core together. But now that things have soured, look for Dallas to pounce as the favorites.

The Mavericks have long been on the search for a legit option to pair next to Luka Dončić, as there have been multiple failed experiments. But a solid, interior presence may be just what the team needs, and the availability of Ayton may be coming at just the right time.

Chicago Bulls (+400)

There are rumors that the Bulls are open to breaking up their current core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozen, and Nikola Vucevic. They could represent some solid trade pieces, and perhaps one that Phoenix would be interested in. Unfortunately for Chicago, hey’ve already given up their first round pick for the upcoming draft, which would have been perhaps the most valuable piece of all.

Deandre Ayton Next Team Odds Play
Mavericks +300 BetOnline logo
Bulls +400 BetOnline logo
Magic +500 BetOnline logo
Hornets +600 BetOnline logo
Blazers +700 BetOnline logo

Orlando Magic (+500)

The Magic have spent a good amount of assets in recent years trying to acquire a center who fits their needs, and they’ll likely be on the search again this summer. One of the reasons for Orlando’s relatively short odds are their draft assets, as they will have two lottery selections (#6 and #11) as possible trade fodder.

The Magic believe they’ve found something special in Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, and they could look to add Ayton to the mix to pair with him up front.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
