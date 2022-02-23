QPR vs Blackpool live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Wednesday evening, Queens Park Rangers host Blackpool in an attempt to stop a four-match losing streak in the Championship.

QPR vs Blackpool live stream

You can watch the QPR vs Blackpool live stream simply by following the simple steps below and signing up. You will also be eligible for their excellent free bets sign up offer.

Click here to join Livescore Bet .

Sign up and deposit any amount into your account

Start watching the QPR vs Blackpool live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

LiveScore Bet live stream Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

_______________________________________________________________________________

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

_______________________________________________________________________

If you’re willing to watch QPR vs Blackpool, LiveScore Bet has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with LiveScore Bet and watch the QPR vs Blackpool live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join LiveScore Bet by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

LiveScore Bet live stream Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

QPR vs Blackpool Preview

QPR had a great start to the season but has fallen behind in recent weeks. Last time out, they drew 1-1 with Hull City, with Ilias Chair scoring a late equalizer for the Tigers.

Despite recent dismal results, the home side remains in the promotion playoff spots. They are now in fourth place in the league standings, with 53 points from 32 games, and will be eager to get back on track this weekend in their quest for top-flight football.

Blackpool’s recent results have been mixed, with three wins, three draws, and four losses in their previous ten games in all competitions. They drew 1-1 with Cardiff City in their last match and were fortunate to get a point because their opponents were the more dangerous team.

When does QPR vs Blackpool kick-off?

The QPR vs Blackpool will kick off at 00:45 on 24th February 2022 at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

LiveScore Bet live stream Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

QPR vs Blackpool Team News

QPR Team News

QPR will head into the game without Lee Wallace.

QPR possible starting lineup:

Dieng; Sanderson, Dunne, Barbet; Adomah, Field, Johansen, Odubajo; Willock, Chair; Austin

Blackpool Team News

Blackpool has reported injury concerns of Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, Richard Keogh, James Husband, and Keshi Anderson.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Sterling, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, James; Bowler, Connolly, Stewart, Hamilton; Yates, Madine