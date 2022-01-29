Preston North End vs Bristol City live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

Preston North End welcomes Bristol City to the Deepdale Stadium on Saturday after stopping their four-game losing streak.

Preston North End vs Bristol City Live Stream

Preston North End vs Bristol City Preview

Preston North End defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 away from home on Wednesday to get back on track.

Prior to that, Ryan Lowe’s side had gone on a four-game winless streak, with two draws and two losses, including a 2-1 FA Cup exit at the hands of Cardiff City on January 9.

Preston North End is presently 13th in the EFL Championship, with 36 points from 27 games, level on points with Sheffield United and Blackpool.

Whereas Bristol City was defeated 2-1 by Luton Town in their last match. Nigel Pearson’s side has only won one of their last four games, losing three of them.

Bristol City is 16th on the list with 33 points from 28 games, tied with Millwall on points.

When does Preston North End vs Bristol City kick-off?

The Preston North End vs Bristol City will kick off at 20:00 on 29th January 2022 at Deepdale Stadium.

Preston North End vs Bristol City Team News

Preston North End Team News

Preston North End will head into the weekend’s game without Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, and Josh Murphy.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes; Potts, Ledson, Whiteman, Cunningham; Browne; Riis Jakobsen, Evans

Bristol City Team News

Preston North End has reported injuries of Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson, and Andy King.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O’Leary; Vyner, Kalas, Pring; Dasilva, Massengo, Scott, O’Dowda; Weimann; Semenyo, Martin

