premier league head to head stats 30th aug 1st august 2022

Premier League Head-To-Head Stats | 30th Aug-1st Sept 2022

Updated

10 mins ago

on

Premier League

More Premier League ‘head-to-head’ stats this midweek as the top-flight English action comes at us thick and fast at the moment. As we move into ‘match week 5’, we’ve some key football stats for ALL 10 Premier League matches between Tuesday 30th and Thursday 1st September to help you find the best betting angles.

On Tuesday, one of the highlights is Chelsea, who are sitting sixth in the league, travelling down to Southampton. While on Wednesday, unbeaten Arsenal host Aston Villa, plus the champions Manchester City welcome Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium.

We end this round of matches on Thursday evening with ‘back-to-form’ Manchester United hosting Leicester City – a clash that ended 1-1 last season.

Premier League Head-To-Head Stats

Tuesday 30th August 2022

  Crystal Palace FC logoBrentford logo 

Crystal Palace v Brentford 19:30

  • Met 32 times in the league before, Crystal Palace 13, Draws 6, Brentford 13
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Palace 0-0 Brentford
  • Both head-to-heads last season ended 0-0
  • Palace are unbeaten in their last 5 home games vs Brentford (all comps)
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 3 of the last 5 head-to-heads
  • Brentford have scored just 1 goal in their last 3 away games vs Palace (all comps)
  • 7 of the last 10 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: DRAW @ 12/5 with 888Sport

    Fulham logoBrighton Hove Albion logo

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion 19:30

  • Met 44 times in the league, Fulham 18, Draws 6, Brighton 20
  • Last repeat fixture (Prem, 2020), Fulham 0-0 Brighton
  • The last two head-to-heads ended 0-0
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS
  • 6 of the last 8 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 3 of the last 4 repeat fixtures went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in 4 of the last 6 head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS@ Evs with 888Sport

   Southampton logoChelsea logo

Southampton v Chelsea 19:45

  • Met 96 times in the league, Southampton 25, Draws 27, Chelsea 44
  • Last repeat fixture ended, Southampton 0-6 Chelsea
  • Chelsea have won 6 of the last 7 repeat fixtures
  • Chelsea are unbeaten in the last 9 repeat fixtures
  • Chelsea have won 9 of their last 13 league games vs Southampton
  • 16 of the last 23 league head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in 15 of the last 23 league head-to-heads
  • 5 DRAWS in the last 16 league head-to-heads
  • Chelsea have lost just 1 of their last 15 vs Southampton
  • Mount (Chelsea) has scored 3 in the last 3 league head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: CHELSEA TO WIN @ 3/5 with 888Sport

  Leeds United logo  Everton logo

Leeds United v Everton 20:00

  • Met 108 times in the league, Leeds 48, Draws 30, Everton 30
  • Last repeat fixture ended, Leeds 2-2 Everton
  • Everton took 4 points off Leeds last season
  • Leeds are unbeaten in 4 of their last 6 vs Everton
  • 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
  • Both teams scored in 4 of the last 6 head-to-heads (all comps)
  • Leeds have lost just 1 of their last 17 home games vs Everton (all comps)
  • Everton have scored 2+ goals in their last 3 vs Leeds
  • Raphinha (Leeds) has scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: OVER 2.5 GOALS @ 5/6 with 888Sport

Wednesday 31st August 2022

Arsenal logoAston Villa logo   

Arsenal v Aston Villa 19:30

  • Met 180 times in the league before, Villa 0-1 Arsenal
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Arsenal 3-1 Villa
  • Arsenal took 6 points off Villa last season
  • Arsenal have won 7 of their last 11 vs Villa ‘to nil’
  • 10 of the last 14 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams DIDN’T score in 9 of the last 11 head-to-heads
  • Arsenal have scored 2+ goals in 8 of the last 12 head-to-heads
  • 1 DRAW in the last 20 head-to-heads
  • Ollie Watkins (Villa) has scored 3 goals in the last 4 head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 10/11 with 888Sport

  AFC Bournemouth logoWolverhampton Wanderers logo

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:30

  • Met 10 times in the league before, Bournemouth 4, Draws 2, Wolves 4
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves
  • Wolves took 6 points off Bournemouth last season
  • 4 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Both teams scored in 8 of the last 10 head-to-heads
  • Both teams have scored in all previous 7 head-to-heads played at Bournemouth
  • Last season’s head-to-head saw a RED CARD (Bournemouth)
  • Jimenez (Wolves) has scored in the last 4 head-to-heads
  • 3 pens in the last three 5 head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET:  BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 5/6 with 888Sport

    Manchester City logoNottingham Forest logo

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest 19:30

  • Met 90 times in the league before, Man City 37, Draws 26, Forest 27
  • Last repeat fixture (Div 1, 2002) ended Man City 3-0 Forest
  • Last met FA CUP (2009), Man City 0-3 Forest
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
  • 6 of the last 9 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS (all comps)
  • 5 of the last 8 head-to-heads saw BOTH TEAMS score (all comps)

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: OVER 3.5 GOALS @ 8/13 with 888Sport

    West Ham United logoTottenham Hotspur logo

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur 19:45

  • Met 138 times in the league before, West Ham 47, Draws 33, Spurs 58
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended West Ham 1-0 Spurs
  • Each side took 3 points off the other last season
  • West Ham have won the last 2 repeat fixtures
  • Both teams scored in 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads (all comps)
  • 5 of the last 7 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • Spurs have scored in 11 of their last 13 games vs West Ham

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 13/20 with 888Sport

    Liverpool logoNewcastle United Logo

Liverpool v Newcastle United 20:00

  • Met 170 times in the league before, Liverpool 83, Draws 43, Newcastle
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
  • Liverpool took 6 points off Newcastle last season
  • 4 of the last 11 head-to-heads ended in DRAWS
  • Liverpool are 11 games unbeaten vs Newcastle
  • Liverpool haven’t lost in their last 26 home league games vs Newcastle
  • Newcastle have beaten Liverpool just once away in the Premier League (27 games)
  • 6 of the last 9 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 6 of the last 18 head-to-heads were DRAWS
  • Mo Salah has scored in 6 in the last 8 head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: MO SALAH TO SCORE ANYTIME @ 17/20 with 888Sport

Thursday 1st September 2022

Manchester United logoLeicester City logo png

Manchester Utd v Leicester 20:00

  • Met 128 times in the league before, Man Utd 63, Draws 31, Leicester 34
  • Last season’s repeat fixture ended, Man Utd 1-1 Leicester
  • Leicester took 4 points off Man Utd last season
  • Leicester are unbeaten in their last 5 vs Leicester (all comps)
  • Leicester have won 3 of their last 4 vs Man Utd (all comps)
  • Man Utd have scored at least 2 goals in 9 of their last 14 vs Leicester (all comps)
  • Man Utd have won 4 of the last 6 repeat fixtures
  • Man Utd have scored in their last 29 vs Leicester
  • Both teams scored in 13 of the last 18 head-to-heads
  • Man are unbeaten in 12 of the last 13 repeat league fixtures
  • 9 of the last 14 head-to-heads went OVER 2.5 GOALS
  • 5 DRAWS in the last 14 league head-to-heads
  • 3 RED CARDS in the last 15 head-to-heads (all Leicester)
  • Rashford (Man Utd) has scored in 4 of the last 7 league head-to-heads

SPORTSLENS BEST BET: BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE @ 8/15 with 888Sport

Note: Odds are subject to change

