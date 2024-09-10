NHL

Pierre-Luc Dubois Reflects On His Time With The Kings: ‘Professionally, It Was The Worst-Case Scenario’

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Pierre-Luc Dubois will suit up for his fourth different team in five season’s this year and ahead of his career with the Capitals, the Canadian reflected on his past with the Kings.

Pierre-Luc Dubois Reflects On Kings Career

New Capitals signing Pierre-Luc Dubois has had anything but an easy time in the NHL so far in his career, as yet again he prepares to play for a new team this season.

Dubois has played for Columbus, Winnipeg and most lately in LA for the Kings, where he spent just one season despite signing an eight-year deal in 2023.

Despite earning some huge contracts so far, Dubois insisted that his constant moves are worst case scenario and the last thing he wants from his hockey career.

“I thought I was going to settle down there for eight years. Not get traded after one year. I lived the worst-case scenario, hence the scars,” he said.

“We understand each other, there are much worse things in life. I still do the sport I love, I still have my family, my friends. My life is fine. But professionally, it was the worst-case scenario. You want to succeed in your career, you want to please your team, the people around you.”

Dubois signed an eight-year, $68million deal with the Kings last year, but things just weren’t meant to be in Los Angeles and he never seemed to click at the franchise saying he ‘didn’t know what was expected’.

“Take it as you will, but I’ve always needed to have clear instructions to do my job 100%.

“I get mixed up when there are gray areas. I question myself too much. I’ve been working on that since I was young. And there, from my first conversations with the team, I didn’t really know what was expected of me. I didn’t know where I stood. You can’t play well when you question yourself too much.”

Dubois will be hoping he can finally turn his career around with the Capitals this year and under a coach (Spencer Carbery) who is known for getting the best out of failed players, we could be about to see the best of the 26-year-old.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
