NBA

Phoenix Suns Plan On Keeping Deandre Ayton With Booker & Durant

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the most active teams in the transition market over the last couple of years, and this summer is no different. But after speculation that they’d be moving on from center Deandre Ayton, it appears that there will be one less move made by the front office in the coming weeks.

Suns Plan On Keeping Deandre Ayton

Ayton’s career in Phoenix has been something of a roller coaster. He has been productive at times, and was the starting center for the Suns team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals just a couple of years back. But his love for and dedication to the game of basketball has always been in question.

After effort issues during Phoenix’s embarrassing playoff exit in 2023, it seemed that though the writing would be on the wall for Ayton’s departure over the summer. But according to the most recent reports, the Suns will look to keep him around for at least another year.

Standing pat is something that the franchise hasn’t done much of lately. They made a huge splash last season by going out and acquiring Kevin Durant, and made a seemingly rash move when they fired head coach Monty Williams after just four years on the job. They’ve continued their ways, where just last month they made a deal in order to acquire Bradley Beal to add to their lineup.

According to a tweet sent out on Sunday by NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Suns are “moving forward” with the plan of keeping Ayton around to play alongside Durant, Booker, and Beal. He adds that the team believes that Ayton’s value is at an all-time high given the teammates that surround him.

It will be an interesting story to keep an eye on. There were multiple teams that were rumored to be interested in the services of Deandre Ayton, including the Dallas Mavericks. We still have plenty of the off-season to sift through, and there could be a change of heart made by Phoenix. But for now, it appears that the team will be running with the core as currently constructed.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
