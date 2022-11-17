Philadelphia Eagles Sign Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal.

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Eagles now have landed Linval Joseph and Suh on back-to-back days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022

The the past couple of days, the Eagles have now added two veteran defensive lineman. Linval Joseph, who they signed yesterday is more of a nose tackle and succeeds more as a run stopper. Suh is more of a do-it-all type of defensive lineman. He is known for getting sacks while also being involved with being a run stopper as well.

Philadelphia lost rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis to an ankle injury a few weeks ago. Their defensive line has been vulnerable to the run ever since Davis went down. In their first loos against Washington, the Commanders ran the ball 49 times. Maybe these two additions at defensive tackle will help their run defense to some degree.

Suh was the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. In his rookie season, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He recorded 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in his rookie campaign.

Suh spent his first five seasons with Detroit making three Pro Bowls. He then took his talents to South Beach as he signed with the Miami Dolphins. His sack numbers did decline, however, after he left Detroit.

After his stint in Miami, Suh signed a slew of one year deals. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2020, he was apart of the Super Bowl winning Bucs team.

This move adds more veteran depth on a Super Bowl aspiring team. Pretty much the only weakness on this defense is the run defense. Hopefully for the Eagles, these moves will improve the team and fill the void with Jordan Davis out.