Meet All 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals Featuring In The 107th PGA Championship At Quail Hollow

Paul Kelly
Michael Block Golf

A total of 20 PGA of America golf professionals will tee it up at the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week.

Join us as we outline all 20 PGA of America pros who are set to feature at the 2025 PGA Championship as part of the Corebridge Financial Team.

PGA Of America Golf Pros Playing At 2025 PGA Championship

As we embark on the 107th PGA Championship tournament at Quail Hollow, all of the world’s best golfers will be out to claim victory in the second major of the year.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele, who also holds the record for the lowest score in PGA Championship history, will be looking to go back-to-back this week and win his third major tournament in the process.

He has been paired alongside reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy and world number one Scottie Scheffler in the official PGA Championship tee times for Thursday and Friday.

Alongside the best players in the world will be 20 PGA of America golf professionals who have qualified for the 107th PGA Championship. These 20 players will make up the 2025 Corebridge Financial Team and will tee it up at Quail Hollow this week.

The low 20 scorers at this year’s PGA Professional Championship earned exemptions into the 2025 PGA Championship and a position on the 2025 Corebridge Financial Team.

But just who are the 20 PGA of America golf pros who have qualified for this week’s major championship and will have a chance at Wanamaker Trophy success?

PGA of America Pros Representing Corebridge Financial Team

It was Tyler Collet who claimed victory back in April at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship, meaning he will lead the Corebridge Financial Team at the 107th PGA Championship.

Collet will be joined by another 19 PGA of America golf professionals who will all tee it up at Quail Hollow on Thursday for their opening round.

This will be Collet’s fourth PGA Championship appearance after competing for the Wanamaker Trophy in 2021, 2022 and 2024. It will also be a seventh PGA Championship appearance for PGA of America pro Michael Block.

Block finished T-15 at the 2023 tournament at Oak Hill Country Club, where he famously scored a hole-in-one on Sunday when paired with Rory McIlroy too.

Bob Sowards is slated to play his 12th PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow too. This matches the record for the most appearances by a player qualifying as a PGA of America golf professional.

John Somers, Greg Koch and Larkin Gross are all making their third start at the PGA Championship this week. It’s a second appearance for Jesse Droemer, Dylan Newman, Brandon Bingaman and Nic Ishee after qualifying for the 107th PGA Championship too.

The remaining ten PGA of America golf professionals will be competing in their first PGA Championship.

Who Are The 20 PGA of America Pros Playing At The 107th PGA Championship?

PGA of America Pro Club Qualifying Section
Tyler Collet John’s Island Club South Florida Section
Jesse Droemer Riverbend Country Club Southern Texas Section (2nd)
Brian Bergstol Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort Philadelphia Section (1st)
Michael Block Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club Southern California Section
Dylan Newman Meadow Brook Club Metropolitan Section (2nd)
Brandon Bingaman Gleneagles Country Club Northern Texas Section (2nd)
Ryan Lenahan Walnut Creek Country Club Michigan Section (1st)
Andre Chi Deepdale Golf Club Metropolitan Section (1st)
John Somers Southern Hills Plantation Club North Florida Section
Justin Hicks Stonebridge Golf & Country Club South Florida Section (1st)
Rupe Taylor Virginia Beach National Golf Club Middle Atlantic Section (1st)
Tom Johnson Meadow Club Northern California Section (1st)
Nic Ishee Old Waverly Golf Club Gulf States Section (2nd)
Eric Steger Pebble Brook Golf Club Indiana Section (1st)
Bob Sowards Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club Southern Ohio Section
Bobby Gates Summit Golf School Southern Texas Section (1st)
Greg Koch Ritz-Carlton Golf Club-Grand Lakes Orlando North Florida Section
Timothy Wiseman Old Capital Golf Club Indiana Section (1st)
Larkin Gross Westwood Country Club Middle Atlantic Section
Michael Kartrude The Bear’s Club South Florida Section (1st)
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top